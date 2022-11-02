Future pain for family budgets uncertain

Live

It’s uncertain how much worse inflation and cost of living pressures will get as Australians struggle with higher mortgage payments and energy bills.

The central bank didn’t rule out further hikes after increasing the interest rate to a nine-year high on Tuesday and there’s no timeframe for government reforms into the energy market to ease prices.

Peak inflation has also been revised up to almost eight per cent by the end of the year.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher stood by the government’s budget, saying the decision to not offer handouts to struggling families was the right one.

“The government will always be looking at what the right thing to do for households is,” she told ABC radio on Wednesday.

“You saw that in the deliberate decision to invest in a cost of living package.”

Senator Gallagher said all cost of living measures – including cheaper childcare, medicines and an extension to paid parental leave – needed to provide an economic return that wouldn’t add to inflation.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said the government’s job is to not make a bad situation worse by adding to inflation through rampant spending.

“We are looking at measures we can put in place to bring energy prices down,” he told Sky News on Wednesday.

“But it can’t be through a mechanism that will just pump the fires of inflation.”

Mr Jones said any relief handouts would be short-lived.

“The minute they hit people’s bank accounts inflation will go up again and the independent Reserve Bank will jack up interest rates,” he said.

– AAP