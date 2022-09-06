Reserve Bank hikes interest rates to seven-year high

Live

The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate by another 0.5 basis points, to take official rates to a seven-year high.

The central bank’s fifth rate hike in as many months takes the cash rate to 2.35 per cent – the highest it has been since early 2015.

It will bring higher repayments for variable rate mortgage holders.

RateCity data shows that if banks pass on the latest rise in full, a typical mortgage holder with a $750,000 debt and 25 years remaining on their loan will pay pay $922 more a month than they did in May, before rates started rising.

RBA governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday’s rate increase would “bring inflation back to target and create a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the Australian economy.”

“Price stability is a prerequisite for a strong economy and a sustained period of full employment,” he said.

Dr Lowe flagged that further interest hikes were likely.

“The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path,” Dr Lowe said.

“The size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data and the board’s assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market.

“The board is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to target over time.”

The RBA expects inflation to peak later this year, at about 7.75 per cent. It predicts it will remain above 4 per cent during 2023 and then fall to closer to 3 per cent in 2024.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the financial pressure faced by Australians.

“That’s why we’ll be introducing legislation this fortnight on cost of living measures, including for cheaper medicines and cheaper childcare,” he said on Tuesday.

He also said that was why the government put forward a submission to the Fair Work Commission to increase the minimum wage, and why pension and social security payments increased this month in line with inflation.

“We understand the pressures that people are under, and we wanted to undertake measures that alleviate cost of living pressures,” he said.

Following the bank’s announcement Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor released a statement saying the government should respond to cost of living challenges by “developing a comprehensive plan to avoid making a bad situation worse.”

“Paying bills, feeding families and making mortgage repayments is becoming increasingly difficult but Labor still has no plan to help Australians through the tough times ahead,” he said.

“By Christmas – a time when Australians are wanting to spend money on gifts for loved ones, getting together with family and going on holidays – the pain of the rate rise will really start to sink in.

“The Government doesn’t want to talk about the cost-of-living crisis because it doesn’t have a plan.”

-more to come