Rates set to rise for fifth month in a row

The central bank’s September decision will likely spell higher repayments for mortgage holders, with another interest rate rise broadly expected.

The Reserve Bank of Australia board is expected to lift the official cash rates for the fifth month in a row when it meets on Tuesday.

Wages growth is weak, but with a strong labour market and core inflation at 4.9 per cent, well above the target band of two to three per cent, the Australian National University’s RBA shadow board has little doubt rates will rise again.

Board chair Timo Henckel says it “strongly advocates” for another rate hike and recommends a 50 basis point lift.

While most economists and analysts expect the central bank to lift rates, some experts surveyed by Finder can see the bank pausing its aggressive tightening next month to see how the market is responding.

Provided banks pass on rate hikes to customers, another interest rate increase this month will lead to higher repayment for variable rate mortgage holders.

For a typical mortgage holder with a $750,000 debt and 25 years to go on their loan, RateCity data shows another 0.5 percentage point hike will see them pay $922 more a month than they were in May before rates started rising.

Rising interest rates and soaring inflation are taking their toll on Australians’ mental health, with frontline services ranking cost of living and personal debt as the biggest risk to suicide rates.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the financial pressure Australians are under.

“That’s why we’ll be introducing legislation this fortnight on cost of living measures, including for cheaper medicines and cheaper childcare,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

He also said that was why the government put forward a submission to the Fair Work Commission to increase the minimum wage, and why pension and social security payments increased this month in line with inflation.

“We understand the pressures that people are under, and we wanted to undertake measures that alleviate cost of living pressures,” he said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the government should be focusing on cutting power bills to ease living costs.

“Prior to last election, Labor promised a $275 cut to power bills on nearly 100 occasions, but since the election, you’ve never mentioned it,” Mr Dutton said in parliament on Monday.

He said Australians were paying the price from shifting priorities.

“The government promised to return to industry wide bargaining, which will mean more strikes and it will drive up the costs of living for families in our country,” he said.

“Why are Australian families paying the price for the Prime Minister’s new priorities?”

The Greens have urged the RBA to pause rate rises.

“The RBA should hit pause until the October budget to put pressure on the government to rein in corporate profiteering, get wages moving and provide cost of living relief,” Greens spokesman Nick McKim said.

In May, the central bank began a tightening cycle to rein in fast-rising inflation.

Before that, the official cash rate target sat at the historically low level of 0.1 per cent for 18 months.

– AAP