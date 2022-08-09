Finance Revealed: Australia’s richest postcodes – and professions
Updated:
Live

Revealed: Australia’s richest postcodes – and professions

peppermint grove income
Residents in Perth's Cottesloe and neighbouring Peppermint Park have the country's highest incomes. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Residents from the Perth suburbs of Cottesloe and Peppermint Grove have been revealed to have the highest average incomes in the nation, according to new tax figures.

Data from the Australian Taxation Office has shown residents from the 6011 postcode had the highest taxable income for 2019/20, coming in at $325,343.

However, affluent parts of Sydney have dominated the list, making up eight of the top 10 postcodes.

The 2027 postcode of Darling Point, Edgecliff and Point Piper in Sydney came in second with $205,957, followed by the 2023 postcode, which takes in Bellevue Hill in Sydney’s east with $195,204.

The postcode that takes in Watsons Bay and Vaucluse came in fourth, while Hawksburn and Toorak in Melbourne came in fifth.

The ATO also revealed surgeons had the highest average income of any other profession, earning $406,068 a year.

Anaesthetists came in second with $388,814, followed by internal medicine specialists with $310,848, financial dealers on $279,790 and psychiatrists on $252,691.

Medical practitioners, judicial or legal professionals, mining engineers, engineering managers and financial investment advisers rounded out the top 10 professions by income.

During the 2019/20 financial year, the average income for Australians was $63,882, up 2.13 per cent on the previous year.

The ATO also revealed men were paid on average $74,559, compared with $52,798 for women.

The average Australian paid just under $20,000 in tax that year.

However, the data revealed 60 people who earned more than $1 million have paid no tax for the 2019/20 financial year.

-AAP

Topics:

Australian Tax Office
Follow Us

Live News
Iconic entertainer Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73
Commonwealth Games
Victoria 2026: What to expect from the next Commonwealth Games
Colour and triumph for Australia as Commonwealth Games close
Ukraine nuclear power plant
Russia ‘using nuclear plant as base’ as UN slams attacks
Barilaro
Can Dominic Perrottet ride out the storm? The Liberal brawl giving him hope
covid
COVID-19: How careful do I still need to be around older and vulnerable family members?