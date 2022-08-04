Finance Big banks begin to pass on RBA rate hike
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and rival ANZ have matched this week’s move by the central bank and raised their variable home loan rates.

The major lenders’ rates for owner-occupier and investor mortgages will rise by 50 basis points on August 12.

This will take its standard variable offering, excluding a “wealth package” add-on, to 6.30 per cent.

The CBA was the first to move on Thursday morning, followed by the ANZ by lunchtime.

The increase matches Tuesday’s move by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which lifted its key cash interest rate to 1.85 per cent from 1.35 per cent.

Commonwealth Bank retail banking chief Angus Sullivan said the lender was also offering a limited four-year fixed rate for borrowers wanting more certainty around repayments.

The special rate of 4.99 per cent for owner-occupiers is available from Friday.

“This special is a reduction of 1.60 per cent per annum from our current four-year fixed-package rate and has been rolled out especially to support customers looking for certainty in a changing rate environment,” Mr Sullivan said.

The comparison rate for the Commonwealth’s new offer is 5.46 per cent a year.

The CBA will also increase deposit rates for two products by 50 basis points.

Westpac and National Australia Bank are yet to respond to the hike in official interest rates.

-with AAP

Topics:

Interest Rates Reserve Bank of Australia
