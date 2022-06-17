EOFY sales: How to pick the best electric appliances

Electric appliances will be topping shoppers’ wish-lists during the current EOFY sales, consumer group Choice says.

With the cost of living rising, it makes sense Australians will be looking to make savings on big-ticket items.

The top five most-searched sales items on choice.com.au during last year’s EOFY sales were:

Dishwashers Washing machines Mattresses Air fryers Fridges

“The end of financial year sales can be a great time to find a bargain on products you’ve had your eye on,” Choice editor Margaret Rafferty said.

“But if you aren’t doing your research, you might not be saving yourself much money in the long run.”

Even on sale, electric appliances can pack a punch to the wallet, so read on to find out Choice’s top tips for how to make the most of your EOFY sale buys.

Dishwashers

Dishes are a daily chore that never seem to end, but dishwashers can both ease the burden and your water bills. According to Choice, a modern dishwasher on a full load uses six times less water and half the energy than a sink and a scrubber.

When choosing a new dishwasher, take your time to research the size and rack set-up that’ll suit your household best.

“There’s no point buying a new dishwasher that’s too hard for you to stack or have trouble fitting your dinnerware into,” Ms Rafferty said.

Washing machines

There’s one big upfront decision you’ll have to make when choosing a washing machine; top-loader or front-loader?

Ms Rafferty said both types have their pros and cons, but front-loaders performed better in Choice’s tests.

“They’re a little more expensive upfront which makes them a perfect pick during the EOFY sales,” she said.

Choice also suggests avoiding washer-dryer combos as they use more water and have a tendency to break down more often.

While washing machines are an essential household item, try to save up your dirty clothes to limit how much you use it if you’re looking to save on energy.

Mattresses

A good night’s sleep can make all the difference in how ready you feel to tackle the day, and sleeping on the right mattress plays a big part in that.

If your mattress is more than eight years old, is showing signs of damage through heavy wear and tear, squeakiness, or sagginess, it could be a good time to invest in a replacement.

But don’t be shy in trying to snag a steal, even if a mattress is already on sale.

“When it comes to mattresses, always ask for a better deal, even if it’s already on sale,” Ms Rafferty said.

“In the last batch of mattresses Choice purchased we managed to negotiate a cheaper price more than half the time, in one case knocking almost 50 per cent off the recommended retail price.”

Air fryers

If you’ve been jealously eyeing-off your friends’ and family’s air fryers for a while, now could be the time to splurge.

But Ms Rafferty warns you shouldn’t buy one if you think it’ll make your fried food healthier; it’s essentially just a mini-oven.

“If you are looking for an air fryer, your top priorities should be how well it performs and how easy it is to use,” she said.

“Consider the size and how much food you can fit in it, how easy it is to clean and where you’ll fit it on your countertop.

Some air fryer models have pre-set cooking functions and timers that’ll make them more expensive, but may come in handy in the long run.

Fridges

Ms Rafferty said when buying a fridge, set a price range and consider factors like size, energy efficiency and whether you really need fancy extra features.

“If you’re really keen to save money, skip the extra features like an ice-maker or a fridge with a wifi connection.”

A bigger fridge is also more expensive to run, and fridges and freezers are already the most energy-hungry kitchen appliances, accounting for about 8 per cent of an average home’s energy use, Ms Rafferty said.