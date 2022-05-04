Finance Twitter may charge some users fees: Musk
Some Twitter users may be charged fees under plans being mulled by potential new owner Elon Musk Photo: TND/Getty
Twitter will always be free for casual posters but may charge a fee for business and other users, Elon Musk says as he tries to boost the social media platform’s reach from “niche” to a wider group of users.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet

Twitter declined to comment.

Tesla CEO Mr Musk has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month.

After adding the company to his cart recently, Mr Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.

Last month, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Mr Musk had suggested changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price.

At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Mr Musk also said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique.

