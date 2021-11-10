As the holiday season approaches, there is one person in particular Australians are keen to splurge on – themselves, according to new research.

Data released by shopping website Little Birdie on Tuesday shows Australians plan to use 40 per cent of their Christmas budget to self-indulge.

This year, Australians have set aside more than $1300 for their Christmas shopping, with an average of about $560 earmarked for their own benefit, Little Birdie’s data shows.

Post-lockdown outfits are a priority, with clothing at the top of our wish lists followed by electronics and home decor.

The data shows people in states hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns are looking to spend more on themselves.

Victorians have budgeted an average of $420 for self-indulgence, compared to West Australians’ $186.

Little Birdie CEO Jon Beros said Australians are looking to treat themselves after the pandemic and were “eyeing up” the Black Friday sales on November 26.

“However, with ongoing delivery delays, and risk of popular products selling out, Aussies looking to treat themselves are wise to get in early,” said Mr Beros, echoing warnings from Australia’s consumer watchdog.

The Australian Retailers Association expects Australians to spend $5.4 billion in just four days over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend.

Shop owners are expecting November to be busier than December for the third year in a row.

“For the past two years, November has beaten December as the biggest month for Australian retail sales,” ARA chief executive Paul Zahra said.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be credited with this trend as people snap up some bargains and shop early for Christmas.”