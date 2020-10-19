Finance NAB ‘sorry’ for widespread outage to online services
Updated:

NAB ‘sorry’ for widespread outage to online services

NAB
National Australia Bank customers have been hit with widespread outages to online banking services as it works on a fix. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Thousands of customers have been left stranded after a widespread outage at the National Australia Bank wreaked havoc with its online banking services.

In a tweet and on its website about 11am on Monday, the NAB acknowledged it was experiencing a “technology” outage.

“We’re really sorry for the impact this is having,” the bank tweeted.

“We know this is not how anyone wants to start their Monday and we’re working to fix it as soon as possible.”

Some services continued to remain unavailable throughout the afternoon. However, at 3.45pm, NAB said some services were gradually “recovering” including nabtrade, NAB Connect and NAB Merchant terminalscoming back online.

“Our teams continue to work to fix the outstanding issues with Desktop Internet Banking and the NAB Mobile Banking App,” an updated message on the NAB website read.

NAB’s mobile banking app, desktop internet banking, merchant terminal and trade services were impacted by the outage.

All major Australian cities have been hit by the problems, an outage map shows.

Bank customers are still able to use ATMs, NAB cards and Apple Pay.

In a statement to AAP at 3.20pm, NAB said some services were coming back online including NAB Trade, NAB Connect and NAB Merchant terminals.

The bank’s website confirmed the “technology” outage, letting customers know “contact centre call volumes are higher than normal”.

Customers took to social media to vent their anger and frustration, with many still unable to access services at 3pm on Monday afternoon.

“My house settlement is delayed as incorrect figures can’t be rectified. Not happy at all,” wrote one female NAB customer.

Another: “This is unacceptable. I’ve been unable to do anything since the start of business today. Got bills that need to be paid and transfers to do”.

Follow Us

Trending Now

gladys berejiklian kyle sandilands
‘We won’t go there’: Berejiklian faces cringeworthy Sandilands interview
Biden attacks Donald Trump over claims US has ‘turned the corner’ in virus fight
Victoria’s anger at NZ travel bubble ‘confusing’ – NSW health minister
rm williams twiggy forrest
‘Twiggy’ Forrest buys bootmaker RM Williams
darren weir charges
Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir to stand trial over racing charges
george pell mass rome
When in Rome: George Pell leads mass to honour Mary MacKillop
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video