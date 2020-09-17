August labour force data delivers pleasant employment surprise

Roughly 110,000 Australians found work between July and August as a majority of states begin their return to normal.

Employment ticked up 0.9 per cent according to the ABS’ August labour force figures.

The jump in new jobs did not match the lift in hours worked, which rose only 0.1 per cent in the same period of time.

Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labour statistics, said the discrepancy between hours and employment is attributed to the rapid growth of part-time work.

Between May and August, he said, part-time jobs have grown eight times faster than full-time roles.

The participation rate – which measures both those in work, and those looking for jobs – did not change greatly, rising only 0.1 percentage point over the month.

It remains 1.1 per cent below the level recorded in March, when the pandemic began to set in.

“The large increase in seasonally adjusted employment coincided with a large decrease in unemployment of 87,000 people, around 55,000 of whom were females,” Mr Jarvis said.

“With participation relatively unchanged, the increase in employment and decrease in unemployment saw the unemployment rate decrease 0.7 percentage points to 6.8 per cent.”

Sarah Hunter, chief economist of BIS Oxford Economics, said the numbers were “surprisingly resilient” given the ongoing lockdowns in Victoria.

And the fall in the unemployment rate in August could mean forecasted highs of 10 per cent later in the year may not fully materialise.

“But this outcome would understate the impact of the pandemic, given the fall in the participation rate and the increase in the underutilisation rate,” she said.

Underutilisation – which combines unemployment and underemployment – fell 0.7 percentage points in August.

But at its current level – 18 per cent – underutilisation remains 4.7 percentage points higher than March.

“Both of these shifts [low participation and high underutilisation] will need to be reversed through the recovery period,” Dr Hunter said.

“And this much spare capacity in the labour market will weigh heavily on wages growth for at least the next year.”

Three-speed recovery emerging

The surprise lift in employment comes as job ad numbers continue to decline, falling 0.2 per cent in August according to employment website seek.

It’s the first time since April that month-on-month job ad numbers went backwards, weighed down by the continuing restrictions in Victoria.

Ad volumes in August 2020 were also 29.1 per cent lower than August 2019, the company’s latest monthly employment report found.

But the national-level data disguises the fact four states – Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory – all enjoyed a rise in job ads for the month.

And while the remaining states did see ad numbers fall these were mostly small declines – with the exception of Victoria, which suffered a 17.6 per cent drop.

Kendra Banks, SEEK ANZ’s managing director, said the data shows “three distinct rates of recovery” emerging among the states.

“The first group are the states that have fully rebounded or have job ad rates comparable to pre-COVID levels,” she said.

“The second group are the states that are continuing to recover towards pre-COVID levels.”

The third group comprises only Victoria, where second wave lockdowns have had a “major impact” on hiring, Ms Banks said.

It marks the second consecutive month of falls for Victorian job ads, after a 12.8 per cent month-on-month decline in July.

But Ms Banks noted these falls are smaller than those sustained during the state’s initial lockdowns during the pandemic’s first wave.

Ms Banks said this “indicates businesses are finding new ways to operate and adapt to the situation”.