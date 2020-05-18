Finance Australian shares jump as relaxed COVID-19 restrictions boost sentiment
Updated:

Australian shares jump as relaxed COVID-19 restrictions boost sentiment

asx
Surging gold and energy prices have boosted Australia's mining and energy stocks. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Australian shares have jumped in early trade with easing COVID-19 restrictions fuelling hopes for a resurgence in consumer demand and gradual economic recovery.

However, it might be another volatile week for the share market due to unresolved Australia-China trade tensions.

By 10.55am AEST on Monday, the benchmark ASX 200 index was up 0.9 per cent to 5455 points.

This was despite weakness across the largest banks Westpac (-0.5pc), NAB (-0.4pc), Commonwealth Bank (-0.3pc) and ANZ (-0.2pc).

But it was more than offset by the iron ore mining giants BHP (+2.8pc), Rio Tinto (+2.4pc) and Fortescue Metals (+3.4pc), which are providing a major boost to the market.

Most of the best performers were gold stocks like Saracen Mineral (+8pc), St Barbara (+7.2pc) and Newcrest Mining (+5.7pc).

This was after spot gold jumped (+1pc) to $US1,759.43 an ounce, around its highest value in seven years.

On the flip side, some of the worst performers were Macquarie Group (-2.5pc), Unibail Rodamco Westfield (-1.6pc) and United Malt Group (-1.5pc).

The Australian dollar had risen slightly (+0.2pc) to 64.27 US cents.

Brent crude oil surged (+3pc) to $US33.48 a barrel, while iron ore lifted 1.6 per cent to $US93.65 a tonne.

More to come

-ABC

Trending Now

david littleproud china barley
China denies minister’s request for talks on barley tariffs
blue mountains rescue climber
Rescue operation successful after rock climber fell off cliff in Blue Mountains
nsw public transport virus
NSW train stations could close under strict virus crackdown
qantas coronavirus sick leave
Court dismisses Qantas workers’ sick leave bid
coles class action staff
Coles hit with class action alleging up to $200m in underpayments to staff
coronavirus borders queensland tasmania
Queensland resists pressure to ‘get real’ on borders