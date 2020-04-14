Virgin Australia has gone into a trading halt ahead of an expected announcement.

It is the company’s second trading halt in as many weeks as it seeks a $1.4 billion loan from the federal government.

Canberra has been under pressure to help the struggling airline, which has grounded its aircraft and stood down thousands of workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Australia chief executive Paul Scurrah has urged the federal government to help it stay afloat.

Without that cash, aviation industry experts have predicted the airline will struggle to survive beyond September.

There are also suggestions Virgin is considering an alternative that could involve restructuring its debt if the government does not step in with financial assistance.

“Virgin Australia has requested a trading halt as it continues to consider ongoing issues with respect to financial assistance and restructuring alternatives,” a spokesman for Virgin Australia said on Tuesday.

“This has arisen due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis which has particularly impacted the aviation sector.

“Virgin Australia has been keeping the air fair in Australia for 20 years and we want to continue to provide a valuable service to all Australians, the 16,000 people employed directly and indirectly, and enable the broader economy to restart quickly once we emerge from this crisis.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has been working directly with Qantas and Virgin on ways to subsidise their key domestic routes.

The government had also announced a $715 million package to help airlines cover fees and charges associated with flying planes. But since both Qantas and Virgin have grounded most of their flights, this measure is not enough to help Virgin, which desperately needs a cash injection.

Mr McCormack told the ABC he spent the Easter weekend in talks with the bosses of both airlines.

Mr McCormack would not say how much money could be on the table to help subsidise flights, only that “discussions are taking place” and he couldn’t “rule anything in or out”.

-with agencies