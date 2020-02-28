Finance Banned Victorian financial adviser jailed after swindling $2m from customers

The man was sentenced in the Melbourne County Court. Photo: Getty
A banned financial planner who swindled more than $2 million from his clients has been jailed for nearly six years.

Melbourne man Grant Taylor admits obtaining property and financial advantage by deception over eight years.

The 67-year-old swindled his clients’ money through his financial planning business TFG Advice Solutions.

He also held himself out to be a licensed adviser when he was not.

In jailing Taylor for five years and nine months, County Court Judge Howard Mason on Friday labelled his offending calculated, planned and cruel.

“People believed in your goodness,” the judge said.

“You held yourself out to be someone they could trust.

“They believed you because of your profile, standing and experience.”

Taylor must serve three years and six months in jail before being eligible for release on parole.

He was permanently banned from providing financial services by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in 2018.

