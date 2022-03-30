Budget reveals preparation for winter COVID spike

Live

The federal government will spend $6 billion on a winter response plan, with a combined COVID-19 and influenza spike in infections predicted in coming months.

A further $1 billion will be spent on extending the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as people prepare to receive second booster doses, while $546 million will go towards extending the Medicare Benefits Schedule for pathology items used for COVID testing.

The figures were revealed in Tuesday night’s federal budget, which also included undisclosed funding for a facility to make mRNA vaccines through a partnership with pharmaceutical giant Moderna.

The budget papers unveiled by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg showed COVID-19 community transmission will continue, with a predicted new Omicron wave expected to bring increased rates of absenteeism and put pressure on supply chains.

Intermittent Omicron waves are also predicted to occur beyond winter, but high vaccination rates are expected to lessen the potential impact.

While public health measures such as density limits and physical distancing are expected to be phased out, the budget has forecast such measures could be reimposed in a targeted way as a response to future outbreaks.

Almost 20 million people across Australia have been jabbed against COVID-19. More than 95 per cent of the population aged 16 and over is fully vaccinated.

However, cases have risen steadily in many Australian states and territories in recent weeks.

Tasmania reported a record 2324 infections on Tuesday, only to top that with 2472 and another fatality on Wednesday.

Western Australia also reported a record daily tally for any time during the pandemic on Tuesday.

Queensland cases have also jumped, with state Health Minister Yvette D’Ath confirming late last week the state was in the grips of a second Omicron wave. It is expected to peak in mid-April.

Cases are also up in Victoria, where the state ambulance service declared a two-hour “code red” on Tuesday night. Victoria Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said the service in metropolitan Melbourne had just 1 per cent of ambulances available for a period on Tuesday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is in the middle of a COVID-isolation period after testing positive earlier this week. Industry, Tourism and Sport Minister Martin Pakula confirmed his positive diagnosis on Wednesday morning, while state Opposition Leader Matthew Guy is also in isolation as a close contact.

Victoria’s 11,749 new infections confirmed on Wednesday were its highest daily number since February 4. There were also another seven deaths.

Across Victoria, there are 280 COVID patients in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

In NSW, daily infections jumped to 25,235 on Wednesday – the highest number since its Omicron wave peaked in late January, although it has had several 24-hour totals in the low 20,000s in recent weeks.

NSW has 1301 COVID patients in its hospitals, including 46 in ICU. Another 15 fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

Other states and territories are yet to confirm updates for Wednesday.

-with AAP