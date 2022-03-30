The 2022 federal budget has been labelled a “failure” by aged-care workers and “disappointing” on climate change as the Morrison government’s $16.4 billion pre-election cash splash fails to impress many experts.

Temporary cuts to fuel taxes and an increase in the low-and-middle-income tax offset (LMITO) are major parts of a budget cost-of-living package unveiled by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday evening.

But the 2022 budget was silent on higher wages for aged-care workers and stopped short of a major step up in efforts to reduce Australia’s carbon emissions – two policy areas that have emerged as major losers.

UnitingCare Australia national director Claerwen Little said it was an “absolute disgrace” that aged-care workers received a minimum hourly wage of $21.

“We need to make sure that when the Fair Work decision comes [it’s] adequate for those workers and that money is stumped up by whoever’s in government at the time,” she said.

Climate Council economist Nicki Hutley said the budget was a “massive missed opportunity” for action to tackle the climate crisis, with just 0.3 per cent of government spending allocated to reducing emissions.

“Rather than investing in a green economic future – they’re tossing pennies at genuine emissions reduction initiatives,” she said.

Here are this year’s budget winners and losers.

Budget winners

Millions of taxpayers

The low-and-middle-income tax offset (LMITO) has been increased by $420 per person in 2021-2022

10 million taxpayers with annual incomes up to $126,000 will benefit

The top payment will rise from $1080 to $1500, while the smallest payment will increase from $256 to $676

The expansion will cost the budget $11.9 billion – up from $7.8 billion.

Motorists

The 44.2 cents-per-litre petrol excise has been halved, to 22.1 cents, for six months

The change will take effect from Wednesday

Bowser prices will fall by 22.1 cents per litre over the next two weeks

An average family with two cars will save about $30 every week until September 28 when the tax break expires, raising fuel prices again

The ACCC will ensure retailers pass on the tax cut to motorists.

Apprentices and their bosses

Apprentices, trainees and their employers will receive $1.3 billion in wage subsidies and cash payments over the next five years in a bid to boost Australia’s skills pipeline

Apprentices and trainees in priority industries (which are yet to be confirmed) will receive a $5000 payment, split into four instalments every six months for three years

First- and second-year apprentices in priority industries will have 10 per cent of their wages paid by taxpayers through to 2025-26, falling to 5 per cent in their third year

It comes in addition to $365 million in wage subsidies for all apprentices and trainees that will be paid out over the next three months under extended COVID measures.

Small business owners

Small businesses with an annual turnover of less than $50 million will from Tuesday night be able to deduct 20 per cent of the cost of training their employees

Mr Frydenberg said this means for every $100 a small business spends on training their staff, they will get a $120 tax deduction

Similarly, small businesses will be able to deduct 20 per cent of the cost of purchasing equipment to digitalise their businesses, such as portable payment devices, cyber security systems or subscriptions to cloud-based services

An additional $53.9 million will be spent to continue COVID-19 business support payments and pandemic leave disaster payments

The government is cutting red tape for fuel and alcohol small businesses that earn less than $50 million by allowing them to lodge returns and pay excises on a quarterly rather than weekly basis.