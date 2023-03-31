This week, police clashed with protesters in France and Oscar the Grouch met his match.

Blake Lively’s unsolicited relationship advice went viral, while Shania Twain fawned over her biggest fan.

We also now know the Crown Princess of Denmark has to deal with her royal children mocking her.

Roy Kent really is everywhere

Brett Goldstein, who plays the grumpy and loveable Roy Kent on the hit show Ted Lasso, made his way to Sesame Street.

There he met the equally grumpy and lovely Oscar the Grouch. The Grouch held up a sign telling Goldstein to “scram” and the two exchanged some growls.

Blake Lively dishes out relationship advice

While meeting fans at a Wrexham football game, Blake Lively, whose husband owns the club, was asked to say “hi” to a fan’s girlfriend.

She did, and then she told the girlfriend, Stephanie, to leave the man, covering her mouth in shock at what had just come out of her mouth.

Don’t worry though, apparently, Stephanie was very happy with Lively’s response.

Congo mine collapse

A video of miners escaping from a collapsed mine in the Congo went viral this week and highlighted just how dangerous the business is.

In the video, a man is seen digging, as rubble comes falling down the slope. Suddenly, another man pops out of the hole. Men keep escaping from the mine, as bystanders cheer.

Dog walks to Shania Twain

A sweet video of a dog called Josie has melted the hearts of millions and Shania Twain. Comedian Bo Johnson said on TikTok that every day he walks his housemate’s dog to Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

“This is so pure,” Twain said in the comments.

French police clash with protesters

Protests in France continue, after the government passed legislation using special constitutional powers to raise the retirement age to 64.

Videos of police using force against protesters have circulated on social media.

@npr Police clashed with pension reform #protesters in #Paris on Tuesday as another wave of protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms gripped the country. According to Le Monde, approximately 740,000 people attended the tenth day of pension reform demonstrations across France on Tuesday. On Monday and Tuesday, French protesters disrupted rail travel, shut down The Louvre, and caused Biarritz Airport to be evacuated. An 11th day of protests has been called for April 6. ♬ original sound – npr – npr

Element flattening

In a very satisfying video, Engineered Labs rated how well elements flattened.

There were some surprises, a few let downs and a few perfect scores, but it left people wanting more and requesting more elements to be flattened.

Two people and dog rescued off WA coast

A rescue team was sent out on Thursday night after a yacht hit rocks off the Western Australian coast.

Two people and a dog were rescued a short time after beacons were activated. Police said no one was injured and the party made it safely back to land.

Newborn cheetahs cuddle in nest

The Cheetah Conservation Fund made contact with four healthy cheetah cubs and shared the sweet video to their socials.

The babies were seen huddled together with their eyes closed in the video, the conservation group confirmed they were just five days old.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India some 70 years ago.

Children joke about Princess Mary

She’s the Crown Princess of Denmark, but it doesn’t mean her kids won’t poke fun at her.

Princess Mary’s children said her Australian accent sometimes results in her pronouncing words a little funny.

Car airborne in horror crash

A rogue tyre from a truck collided with a car in the US and sent the vehicle flying.

The dramatic footage was captured by Anoop Khatra, who said the truck driver came back to make sure the other driver was OK and was very “apologetic”.