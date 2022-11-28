Reality TV star to be charged over fatal helicopter crash

Live

The star of TV’s Outback Wrangler, Matt Wright, will face charges over the death of his co-star in a helicopter crash in a remote part of the Northern Territory.

NT Police confirmed on Monday that an arrest warrant had been issued for a 43-year-old man following an ongoing investigation into the deadly crash in West Arnhem Land on February 28.

Wright’s co-star in National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler and Netflix’s Wild Croc Territory, Chris Wilson, died in the crash. Pilot Sebastian Robinson suffered serious spinal injuries when the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed on the King River.

Wilson, 34, was dangling from the helicopter on a 30-metre line to collect crocodile eggs when the helicopter collided with a tree and crashed.

He left behind a wife and two young sons.

Mr Robinson is still recovering from his injuries.

Wright and Wilson had worked together for years. Wright recently spoke to British media about the death of his friend.

“It’s still pretty raw,” he told Britain’s Express newspaper earlier this month.

“It’s still pretty fresh. Maybe in time, you know… I’ll explain.”

He also recently told Reality Titbit that losing Wilson was “absolutely devastating”.

“You sort of put on a brave face knowing that your mate won’t be there again. He’s one in a million, has your back 100 per cent, and always brings joy to a rubbish situation. I’d be the cranky one and he’d bring the light,” he said.

Just 10 days ago, Wright and his wife Kaia welcomed their second child, a daughter named Dusty.

On Monday, NT Police said Wright – who reportedly recently moved to the Gold Coast – had been contacted via his lawyers. He has until 9am on Wednesday to hand himself in to police in Darwin.

He will then be charged with perverting the course of justice, destruction of evidence, fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and two counts of unlawful entry.

Monday’s developments follow charges also being laid against two of Wright’s friends – helicopter pilot Michael Burbidge and former NT Police officer Neil Mellon – in relation to the investigation into the fatal crash.