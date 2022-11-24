ABC in 2023: Leigh Sales returns, Tony Armstrong’s new show

Leigh Sales will return to the ABC in 2023, while a beloved presenter will get his own show and a popular comedy trio return to their roots.

Ms Sales took a step back from the hosting role of the ABC‘s current affairs program, 7.30.

However, the veteran journalist will be back on the public broadcaster next year as the host of Australian Story.

Ms Sales will be only the second person to host the show in its 26-year history, the first was Caroline Jones who died in May this year.

“For only the second time in the program’s 26-year history, Leigh will follow in the footsteps of the late Caroline Jones as anchor to tell compelling stories about real people that illuminate, entertain and inspire,” the show’s synopsis promises.

ABC unpacks strange Australian things

Another exciting addition to the ABC next year is Great Australian Stuff, which will be hosted by Tony Armstrong, the sports host on the broadcaster’s breakfast program.

The show unpacks the surprising and sometimes dark histories behind some iconic Australian things.

“From the pioneering boomerang, Hills Hoist and Victa lawnmower, to one-day cricket, Sherrin footballs and the humble meat pie,” the show’s synopsis states.

“And of course, some of our most questionable fashion staples, including Speedos and Stubbies.” Guests will include Ben Law, Nazeem Hussain, Jenny Kee, Nornie Bero, Richard Glover and Jean Kittson. Kitchen Cabinet with Annabel Crabb is back. In 2023, she will be cooking and dining with Australia’s politicians. “With a whole new crop of politicians in the parliament since the last series in 2016, it’s time to head back to the kitchen,” the ABC said. Comedy trio makes some coffee

Aunty Donna’s Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane are back with a new comedy show.

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe will tell the story of three friends running a cafe in one of Melbourne’s “less-than-iconic” laneways. The show promises to be “high octane and unpredictable”.

The ABC has other new and “re-imagined” comedies lined up for the year.

Limbo is a six-part comedy telling the story of two best friends, Charlie played by Ryan Corr and Nate played by Bob Morley.

Mother and Son is “a bold re-imagining” of the long running ABC comedy of the same name.

“Re-created by Matt Okine with collaborators, Sarah Walker, Tristram Baumber and the show’s original creator, Geoffrey Atherden, Mother and Son is an 8 x 30 min comedy series starring one of Australia’s most-loved comedians, Denise Scott as Maggie and Matt Okine as Arthur,” the ABC said.