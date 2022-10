Today's Stories

Watch: Victoria’s flood disaster, $100m fine for Star, bombshell claim about Prince Andrew pic

‘Sickening sight’: Looters target Melbourne flood zones

Star’s Sydney licence suspended, casino operator fined $100m

Thousands of homes impacted in Victoria’s north as swollen rivers set to reach their peaks

Scott Morrison promoted as ‘true definition of a leader’ in new globetrotting speaking gig

Alan Kohler: Labor’s immigration and housing policies are an explosive combination

Ghislaine Maxwell says Prince Andrew ‘paying high price’ in first interview from jail

Glee’s real drama of actors’ deaths and controversies the focus of docuseries

Not everyone thrilled with Labor’s $9.6 billion infrastructure cash splash

Google enters ‘saturated’ smartwatch market

Beware the halo effect: Low-sugar alcoholic drinks not so healthy

Liz Truss is now a case study in poor leadership

What you need to know about investment properties, principal dwellings, and your pension

Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 40: Talking of recession …