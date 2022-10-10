Christina Ricci’s role in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday has been a secret in the months since her casting was announced.

Ricci, an Emmy-nominated actor, became a household name as a teenager after playing Wednesday Addams in the 1991 and 1993 Addams Family films.

Fans of the ghoulish family were ecstatic when it was confirmed that Ricci would return to the Addams Family’s world in the new series.

But they had no idea of Ricci’s role. Until now, that is.

A trailer for the series, unveiled at Comic-Con in New York City over the weekend, revealed Ricci in her role as Marilyn Thornhill.

Ms Thornhill is a teacher at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is a student.

At first glance, it’s a much lighter role for Ricci – at least aesthetically.

She trades Wednesday’s jet-black locks and sullen scowl for auburn hair, kitschy frames and a floral-patterned blouse.

What we know

The series will tell the story of a more-mature Wednesday, delving into her teenage years and her time at a school for outcasts.

Aside from navigating the school’s supernatural oddities, it appears her first struggle will be against her roommate, who has a penchant for colourful interior decor.

The eight-part series will mark the TV directorial debut of eccentric filmmaker Tim Burton.

The Oscar winner’s career spans decades, with beloved Addams-esque films Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas under his belt.

Along with roping Ricci back into the Addams Family universe, Burton recruited rising star Jenna Ortega (You, Jane The Virgin) for the titular role.

Other famous faces will include Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzman (Gomez Addams), Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) and Gwendoline Christie (school principal Larissa Weems).

Speaking about the series’ script, Burton said it spoke to his own experience as a teenager.

“When I read this, it just spoke to me about how I felt in school and how you feel about your parents, how you feel as a person,” he said.

“It gave the Addams Family a different kind of reality. It was an interesting combination.”

Creative solution

Although Ricci’s inclusion has become one of Wednesday’s biggest selling points, she was never originally part of the project.

Actor Thora Birch (Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) was cast as Wednesday’s teacher at Nevermore.

However, she abruptly left the role halfway through production last year, due to a “personal matter”.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Birch suggested her departure was over creative differences.

“It didn’t work out that I would be able to go back, so they are finding their own solutions,” she said.

It turns out that solution was Ricci, Burton conjuring somewhat of an Addams Family reunion.

Ricci said she was “touched” to join Wednesday’s cast and to be involved in a new incarnation of the character that kickstarted her career.

“To be asked to be a part of the new version of this thing that is a huge part of my identity and my history in my life … I was really touched by it, and I felt like it was very nice.”

‘Terrified’

It turns out even the macabre Wednesday Addams can be spooked.

When Jenna Ortega was told Ricci would be joining the cast, she was initially intimidated at the thought of working with her, she told Empire.

“I felt like I was genuinely having a panic attack when I was told. I was terrified,” she said.

“The first time we did a scene together and she had to see me done up the way she was done up 30 years ago, it was nerve-racking.”

Ortega said it was particularly daunting to step into Ricci’s shoes knowing Ricci was in the same room.

“It’s really important to me that I wasn’t ripping anyone off,” she said.

“Christina Ricci’s performance is flawlessly done. It’s pitch-perfect and I wouldn’t change anything about it, which is another reason it was hard for me to do this job.”

Ricci was equally glowing about Ortega, saying she had no notes for her “amazing” performance.

“Jenna is incredible. I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday,” she said.

“I just had a really lovely experience on set with Jenna, who is amazing, and I think now people have a taste of her Wednesday, and it’s gonna be fantastic.”

The series will arrive just in time for the spooky season, landing on Netflix on November 23 – a Wednesday, of course.

Watch the trailer