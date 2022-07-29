Neighbours finale records biggest ratings in more than a decade as fans flock to Ramsey St

The much-anticipated Neighbours finale saw television viewers flock back to Ramsey St on Thursday night with at least 900,000 fans tuning in.

The soap, famous for turning little known Australian actors into Hollywood household names, ended its 37 year run with 873,000 metropolitan viewers.

Unsurprisingly the lion’s share of viewers came from the show’s home town of Melbourne to tune in and witness the nostalgic end to the series.

The figures make it the best rated show of the evening, and the most viewers the show has seen in over 13 years.

With regional viewers included, viewership could have exceed one million, with TV journalist Colin Vickery placing the total viewership Australia-wide at 1.41 million, or nearly half of all commercial viewers during that time slot.

Last night’s @NeighboursTV finale averaged 1.2 million viewers nationally and peaked at 1.41 million. 41.6% commercial share. Highest rating Neighbours episode in 13 years. 👏👏👏 — Colin Vickery (@Colvick) July 29, 2022

And the TV viewership, and tears, will go up dramatically overnight when UK fans tune in tomorrow morning Australian time.

With on-air appearances by the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce – and cameos from Kym Valentine, Carla Bonner, Margot Robbie and Jesse Spencer among many others – the 8903rd episode was jam-packed with nostalgia.

And as beloved character Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) walked down Ramsay Street as she reflected on the show’s history, Australians watching at home swamped social media to share their thoughts.

“Having Susan/Jackie narrate the end was chef’s kiss perfect given the heavy lifting she’s done for 28 years. Chuck her a Logie please,” one viewer tweeted.

“After 37 years, I loved the way that ended. Not ashamed to admit tears, but smiling….. Thank you @neighbours,” another fan tweeted.



Former Prime Minister Bill Shorten called Neighbours an “Aussie TV institution” and praised its inclusive efforts for those with a disability.

“Neighbours finale is the ultimate throwback,” he said.

“Every face is as familiar as our own neighbours, but also showing inclusive TV for people with disability. Brilliant.

Neighbours finale is the ultimate throwback. Every face is as familiar as our own neighbours, but also showing inclusive TV for people with disability. Brilliant. Congrats to everyone who has been part of the Aussie TV institution. What will I watch now! #CelebratingNeighbours pic.twitter.com/im69t6Cz5d — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) July 28, 2022

As the show ended, the camera rose to give an aerial view of Ramsey St and its residents.

Fans labelled the simple ending “pretty perfect”.

Thank you for loving us, we love you 💛 #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/dpnoykQpdf — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 28, 2022

Victoria Police paid tribute on Twitter, congratulating the local Erinsborough officers for a job well done.

“Kidnappings, plane crashes, tornados, multiple (!!) people returning from the dead, murders, arson, explosions. For 37 years the Erinsborough police have been responding to crime, after disaster, after mystery on Ramsay Street, but today that all ends,” read a message from the Victoria Police’s official Twitter account.

Kidnappings, plane crashes, tornados, multiple (!!) people returning from the dead, murders, arson, explosions. For 37 years the Erinsborough police have been responding to crime, after disaster, after mystery on Ramsay Street, but today that all ends. pic.twitter.com/4uwAhvc7Lz — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) July 28, 2022

Even Channel Seven’s rival soapie Home and Away paid tribute to the finale, posting: “From everyone here in the Bay, massive respect and admiration for you all.”