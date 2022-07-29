Entertainment TV Neighbours finale records biggest ratings in more than a decade as fans flock to Ramsey St
Updated:

Neighbours finale records biggest ratings in more than a decade as fans flock to Ramsey St

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The much-anticipated Neighbours finale saw television viewers flock back to Ramsey St on Thursday night with at least 900,000 fans tuning in.

The soap, famous for turning little known Australian actors into Hollywood household names, ended its 37 year run with 873,000 metropolitan viewers.

Unsurprisingly the lion’s share of viewers came from the show’s home town of Melbourne to tune in and witness the nostalgic end to the series.

The figures make it the best rated show of the evening, and the most viewers the show has seen in over 13 years.

With regional viewers included, viewership could have exceed one million, with TV journalist Colin Vickery placing the total viewership Australia-wide at 1.41 million, or nearly half of all commercial viewers during that time slot.

And the TV viewership, and tears, will go up dramatically overnight when UK fans tune in tomorrow morning Australian time.

With on-air appearances by the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce – and cameos from Kym Valentine, Carla Bonner, Margot Robbie and Jesse Spencer among many others – the 8903rd episode was jam-packed with nostalgia.

And as beloved character Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) walked down Ramsay Street as she reflected on the show’s history, Australians watching at home swamped social media to share their thoughts.

“Having Susan/Jackie narrate the end was chef’s kiss perfect given the heavy lifting she’s done for 28 years. Chuck her a Logie please,” one viewer tweeted.

“After 37 years, I loved the way that ended. Not ashamed to admit tears, but smiling….. Thank you @neighbours,” another fan tweeted.

Former Prime Minister Bill Shorten called Neighbours an “Aussie TV institution” and praised its inclusive efforts for those with a disability.

“Neighbours finale is the ultimate throwback,” he said.

“Every face is as familiar as our own neighbours, but also showing inclusive TV for people with disability. Brilliant.

As the show ended, the camera rose to give an aerial view of Ramsey St and its residents.

Fans labelled the simple ending “pretty perfect”.

Victoria Police paid tribute on Twitter, congratulating the local Erinsborough officers for a job well done.

“Kidnappings, plane crashes, tornados, multiple (!!) people returning from the dead, murders, arson, explosions. For 37 years the Erinsborough police have been responding to crime, after disaster, after mystery on Ramsay Street, but today that all ends,” read a message from the Victoria Police’s official Twitter account.

Even Channel Seven’s rival soapie Home and Away paid tribute to the finale, posting: “From everyone here in the Bay, massive respect and admiration for you all.”

Follow Us

Live News

Manly Jersey
The Manly players have the right to reject the ‘Pride’ jersey, but there are consequences
Harry Styles
From boy band darling to megastar, Harry Styles is now the subject of a world-first university course
‘Playing with fire’: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping clash over Taiwan in phone call
COVID-19 pregnant women
COVID-19: How pregnant women can best protect themselves
History, culture and pride take centre stage in Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
Ocean plastic
‘From the highest mountains to the deepest ocean trenches’: How ocean plastics pollute the Earth