Emotional fans pay tribute to ‘perfect’ Neighbours final episode

While Neighbours fans were sad to bid a final goodbye to Ramsey St on Thursday night, they had nothing but praise for its epic finale.

The emotional, 90-minute final episode was packed with reunions, satisfying pot closures and of course a wedding.

With on-air appearances by the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce – and cameos from Kym Valentine, Carla Bonner, Margot Robbie and Jesse Spencer among many others – the episode had plenty to remind viewers of the past 37 years.

And as beloved character Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) walked down Ramsay Street as she reflected on the show’s history, Australians watching at home swamped social media to share their thoughts.

“Having Susan/Jackie narrate the end was chef’s kiss perfect given the heavy lifting she’s done for 28 years. Chuck her a Logie please”.

“After 37 years, I loved the way that ended. Not ashamed to admit tears, but smiling….. Thank you @neighbours,” another fan tweeted.

Federal Minister for National Disability Insurance Scheme, Bill Shorten called Neighbours an “Aussie TV institution” and praised its inclusive efforts for those with a disability.

“Neighbours finale is the ultimate throwback,” he said.

“Every face is as familiar as our own neighbours, but also showing inclusive TV for people with disability. Brilliant.

As the show ended, the camera rose to give an aerial view of Ramsey St and its residents.

Fans labelled the simple ending “pretty perfect”.

“How do you end a show that’s been on air for nearly four decades? Just like that,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Victoria Police paid tribute on Twitter, congratulating the local Erinsborough officers for a job well done.

“Kidnappings, plane crashes, tornados, multiple (!!) people returning from the dead, murders, arson, explosions. For 37 years the Erinsborough police have been responding to crime, after disaster, after mystery on Ramsay Street, but today that all ends,” read a message from the Victoria Police’s official Twitter account.

Even Channel Seven’s rival soapie Home and Away paid tribute to the finale, posting: “From everyone here in the Bay, massive respect and admiration for you all.”