The Prime Minister’s wife says Scott Morrison is wrongly perceived as lacking empathy when he is actually focused and task-orientated, in a character defence of her husband in the lead up to the federal election.

Mr Morrison’s personal standing has taken a hit in recent months, and Labor has repeatedly raised questions about his honesty and integrity.

A series of polls shows the governing Liberal-led coalition is trailing Labor ahead of the election due by late May.

“He’s all about problem-solving so that can come across sometimes as serious, uncaring or lacking empathy,” Jenny Morrison told Nine’s 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast on Sunday night.

“But it isn’t that at all – it’s seriously focused and task-orientated.”

Jenny Morrison has preferred to remain in the background for most of her husband’s political career, but on the rare occasions she speaks publicly, she isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. #60Mins https://t.co/fAqB2ynjPt — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 13, 2022