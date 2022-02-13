The Prime Minister’s wife says Scott Morrison is wrongly perceived as lacking empathy when he is actually focused and task-orientated, in a character defence of her husband in the lead up to the federal election.
Mr Morrison’s personal standing has taken a hit in recent months, and Labor has repeatedly raised questions about his honesty and integrity.
A series of polls shows the governing Liberal-led coalition is trailing Labor ahead of the election due by late May.
“He’s all about problem-solving so that can come across sometimes as serious, uncaring or lacking empathy,” Jenny Morrison told Nine’s 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast on Sunday night.
“But it isn’t that at all – it’s seriously focused and task-orientated.”
Jenny Morrison has preferred to remain in the background for most of her husband’s political career, but on the rare occasions she speaks publicly, she isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. #60Mins https://t.co/fAqB2ynjPt
— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 13, 2022
Asked about his perceived lack of empathy in response to the human cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM said he bleeds “like everybody else”.
“I do it privately, and I do it quietly and I do it in the arms of my wife and family,” Mr Morrison said.
It has been a bruising period for the government which last week opted not to proceed with debate on the religious discrimination bill in the Senate due to a lack of support, making it unlikely the Liberals can fulfil an election promise to enact such laws.
Child sexual abuse survivor and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame has also been a vocal critic of the government’s handling of women’s safety issues.
When political staffer Brittany Higgins revealed allegations she’d been raped in Parliament House, Scott Morrison said it took a conversation with his wife to make him act. For the first time, Jenny Morrison revealed to #60Mins what she said. pic.twitter.com/talHdLN8Ln
— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 13, 2022
Mr Morrison endured an awkward encounter with Ms Tame at a morning tea at The Lodge in January when she stood stony-faced during a photograph and appeared reluctant to shake his hand.
Although Mr Morrison has previously brushed off the encounter, his wife said in the Nine interview that she wanted her own daughters to be respectful.
“I want my daughters to grow up to be fierce, strong, independent, amazing people. I think they can still do that and show kindness to other people and be polite and have manners,” she said.
In a rare interview with #60Mins, Jenny Morrison says she was left ‘disappointed’ after a tense meeting with former Australian of the Year Grace Tame in Canberra earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/V1fTFGmgaA
— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 13, 2022
Winning support from female voters will be crucial to Mr Morrison’s re-election ambitions.
A Newspoll published online by The Australian on Sunday shows the Liberal-led Coalition’s primary vote remains on a post-election record low of 34 per cent.
The “underdog” status claimed by Mr Morrison ahead of the 2022 election is not a new situation for the 53-year-old.
Before the 2019 election, Mr Morrison’s government was behind in the polls after a messy leadership change. He promptly secured an election victory which he described as a “miracle”.
He said in the interview that doubters had been wrong before and “of course” he could win again.