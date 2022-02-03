Entertainment TV CNN boss quits over secret relationship
CNN boss quits over secret relationship

CNN president Jeff Zucker has resigned abruptly after nine years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

Mr Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Mr Zucker wrote.

“I was wrong.”

In a statement, Mr Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute”.

Mr Zucker was named chairman or WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019. He has also been president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Mr Zucker oversaw all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports.

At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN and CNN’s digital properties.

His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.

CNN Jeff Zucker
