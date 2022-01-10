Live

Sam Kekovich is back.

And once again he’s spruiking lamb to Australia, this time in a satirical advert about putting Australia back on the map after its COVID isolation.

The annual summer commercial for Australian lamb brings the pandemic into full view, following an explorer and his protege’s adventure to remind the world Australia exists; with lamb.

The ad by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) features a slew of jokes and light-hearted digs at Australians, politicians, international travellers, and other countries in the journey to rediscover the “The Lost Country of the Pacific”.

MLA’s three-minute advertisement opens on a desolate Australian airport, with a couple of curious explorers desperate to reunite Australia with the rest of the world.

“We’ve forgotten there’s a whole world out there,” the protege says, reminding the explorer of life after lockdowns with a stuffed bear labelled, “Made in China”.

The pair come together to cultivate a plan to get Australia on the international stage, shining a light on Aussie lamb as the answer.

Inspired by the message, the commercial shows Australians sparking up their barbecues, enlisting in the scheme to create a giant cutlet-shaped smoke signal that can be seen from space over Australia.

“A national lamb rollout? About bloody time,” lambassador Kekovich says, sounding a big red alarm to spread the message.

The cloud of lamb draws attention from billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in space, US conspiracy theorists, world news programs, and backpackers, calling them to come back to Australia.

“Thank God we don’t have to pick our own fruit anymore,” an elderly Australian couple said.

The advertisement closes on a barb at WA Premier Mark McGowan, seen framing a picture of the western half of Australia, titled “The Entire World”.

“Perfect,” the actor playing Mr McGowan remarks, digging at the politicians hard-nosed stance on border closures.