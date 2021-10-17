Entertainment TV ‘The day his reign ends’: Succession season 3 lands in Australia
Succession
The highly anticipated third season of Succession arrives in Australia on Monday. Photo: HBO
The wait is finally over.

After a two-year hiatus, Emmy award-winning series Succession will return to Australian streaming services on Monday, with media mogul Logan Roy attempting to hold onto his volatile but lucrative empire in the show’s third season.

The series follows the downward spiral of the Murdoch-inspired Roy family and the public’s disapproval of their conservative news corporation.

Season 2 ended with one of Logan’s sons, Kendall, publicly betraying him and the family business instead of taking the fall as he said he would for the company’s wrongdoings.

The highly anticipated third season is expected to pick up from Kendall’s bombshell press conference.

“This is the day his reign ends,” Kendall says in last season’s finale.

“There’s blood in the water. Sharks are coming,” Logan says in this season’s trailer.

Critics, however, are split on whether the new season was worth the two-year wait.

CNN critic Brian Lowry wrote: “Success hasn’t spoiled Succession, as the Emmy-winning drama returns with all its Shakespearean and Murdochian overtones intact.”

But Vanity Fair‘s Cassie da Costa offered less glowing praise.

Succession is often very funny, and always extremely bleak. But the show’s window dressing doesn’t deliver the same vicarious thrill anymore,” da Costa wrote.

The third season welcomes some new faces, with Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody playing a tech founder and a billionaire activist investor respectively.

Previous seasons of Succession ran for 10 episodes, but the third will only run for nine due to pandemic disruptions.

The second won five Emmy Awards at the 2020 ceremony, including Best Drama Series and Best Actor for Jeremy Strong’s role as Kendall.

Australians can watch new episodes of Succession on streaming service Binge and pay-per-view service Foxtel from Monday.

A fourth season is yet to be confirmed.

Succession
