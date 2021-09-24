‘Mayhem and madness’: Tiger King 2 coming this year

Live

Watch out Carole Baskin, because the Tiger King is back.

Streaming service Netflix announced the news on Thursday, so all you cool cats and kittens had better be ready.

A sequel to the much loved Tiger King docu-series, which took the world by storm during 2020’s lockdowns, will be released by the end of the year, according to Netflix.

And it has promised even “more madness and mayhem” with Tiger King 2.

The last season of Tiger King saw 64 million households tune in to watch private zoo owner and presidential candidate Joe Exotic embark on a wild journey from big cat whisperer to paranoid criminal.

Little is known about the new series, but a photo shared by Netflix on Twitter features Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage (formerly Schreibvogel), speaking on a prison phone.

Spoiler alert, in case you are one of the rare beasts who hasn’t watched season one.

Exotic has been in prison since 2020, serving a 22-year sentence for animal cruelty and plotting to kill his arch-nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Baskin slammed the Tiger King 2 announcement on Friday, calling the original series a “reality show dumpster fire” and accusing directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin of not being “true documentarians” in an interview with Variety.

Baskin said she had received a barrage of death threats after the first series aired, which she said “misled” viewers.

“I think there’s a Mark Twain quote about a lie making its way around the world faster than the truth can get its pants on, and that’s true because people just love a good lie,” Baskin told Variety.

Exotic is writing his autobiography from his prison cell while he works on his bid to be released.

The 58-year-old had hoped to join rapper Lil Wayne and shock-jock Steve Bannon in securing a last-day presidential pardon when US President Donald Trump left office in January.

Exotic even went as far as to order a limousine to pick him up from prison, but was left red-faced when he was not one of the 73 people Trump pardoned.

He’s now seeking a pardon from President Joe Biden.

In a healthy dose of poetic justice, Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue Corporation gained control of Exotic’s zoo last year after a judge found it was fraudulently passed to Exotic’s mother.

Tiger King‘s popularity has seen Hollywood studios lining up to cash in on Exotic’s infamy.

Universal Studios were planning to film a television series about the Tiger King in Australia, starring Nicholas Cage as Exotic and Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon as Baskin.

Unfortunately for fans, Amazon scrapped the project in July after picking up the series last year, saying it was “no longer relevant”.

Tiger King 2 is being produced by Goode Films and directors Mr Goode and Ms Chaiklin, who worked on the original series.