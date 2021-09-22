Sex and the City actor Willie Garson dies

Live

US actor Willie Garson, best remembered for his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s gay best friend on Sex and the City, has died from cancer at 57.

Garson was best-known for playing flamboyant talent agent Stanford Blatch, the close friend and confidante of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

He reprised the role in the two Sex and the City films, and had been working on the upcoming HBO Max spin-off series And Just Like That.

Garson shared his excitement to return to the role with US Weekly in June.

“It didn’t hit me until I was in wardrobe yesterday and it was, like, literally stepping into the shoes again. It was great,” he said.

Garson had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer. Although many of his co-stars knew, he kept his health battle out of the public eye.

While Garson’s best-known character was a gay man, the actor was straight, and father to son Nathen, who he adopted in 2009.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes in the series, shared a tribute on Twitter, calling Garson a “source of light”.

“So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson … He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life,” she said.

“My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad.”

Michael Patrick King, executive producer of Sex and the City and And Just Like That, said Garson had been dedicated to his work even while ill.

“The Sex And The City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson.

“His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

Actor Mario Cantone played Garson’s on-screen partner in Sex and the City.

Cantone called Garson a “gift from the gods”.

“I couldn’t have has a more brilliant TV partner,” he said.

“Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

As well as Sex and the City, which originally ran from 1998-2004, Garson was known for his role as Mozzie in police procedural White Collar.

Garson’s White Collar co-star Matt Bomer paid tribute to the comedian on social media.

“Willie. I don’t understand. And it’s not fair,” he wrote.

“This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love… Save a place for me, because you know I want to be at your table up there.”

-with AAP