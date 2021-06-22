Entertainment TV ‘Probably going to get me’: Friends star reveals cancer diagnosis
Updated:

‘Probably going to get me’: Friends star reveals cancer diagnosis

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

James Michael Tyler, best known for his deadpan portrayal of coffee shop manager Gunther on Friends, has announced he has stage four prostate cancer – a disease he “nearly died” from earlier in 2021.

The 59-year-old actor, who often stole scenes set in the popular sitcom’s Central Perk cafe, detailed his cancer journey and urged others to be proactive about getting screened for the disease in a tearful interview with Today anchor Craig Melvin in the US.

“I’m sorry to say that I’m not appearing with you today to announce that there’s going to be a Friends movie,” Tyler said.

“I’m here to let you know that in September of 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones.”

Tyler’s condition worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic as the result of a mutation, according to Today.

After suffering bone fractures and tumours along his spine, the actor can no longer walk.

james michael taylor friends
James Michael Tyler back behind the Central Perk counter at a Manhattan pop-up in 2014. Photo: Getty

In May, Tyler felt healthy enough to make a brief cameo via video during the much-anticipated Friends reunion alongside the six main cast members.

Since learning of Tyler’s diagnosis, David Schwimmer, who played Ross on the hit series, has offered his co-star support via Instagram.

“I didn’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer’, you know what I mean?” Tyler said of his participation in the reunion.

Tyler has also worked with the Prostate Cancer Foundation to educate people about the disease and encourage people to get tested.

Because his cancer was identified late, Tyler said, “it’s going to probably get me”.

In a different world, the actor said, “I would have gone in earlier, and it would have been hopefully caught earlier”.

“Next time you go in for a basic exam, or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test,” he said.

“Caught early, [prostate cancer[ is 99 [per cent] treatable.”

In a separate video message for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, Tyler revealed he “nearly died” in October and ended up in intensive care because of complications related to his illness.

“You do not want to go through what I’ve had to go through the past two-and-a-half years,” Tyler said.

“I accept this. I know this is what’s happened to me. I’m not sitting here crying all the time … If you want to stick around, get tested.”

-AAP

Topics:

Friends James Michael Tyler
Follow Us

Trending Now

scott morrison cornwall
Expat anger as Scott Morrison defends secret UK family tour as ‘pretty innocent’
Films to see in 2021 in Australian cinemas
Bring out the popcorn: The best films set to roar into cinemas in the second half of 2021
What next now that Barnaby Joyce is back
What Joyce’s election means for net-zero target, reshuffle and the Biloela family
Nail salon the latest exposure site in NSW while NZ travel bubble to be reinstated for Victoria
Michael Pascoe: The impoverished circle of hell where you lose more than you gain from a pay rise
Barnaby Joyce Scott Morrison trouble
Paul Bongiorno: The Joyce restoration spells big trouble for the Morrison government