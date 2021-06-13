Kate Winslet is the latest silver screen actor over 35 to dazzle on the small screen in a women-led production – and there’s Mare of Easttown where that came from.

The 45-year-old recently praised the production team behind her gripping, twist-laden whodunit Mare of Easttown for their commitment to portraying real women.

Winslet said that she and director Craig Zobel were “adamant” about not airbrushing or digitally altering her body as she played despondent detective Mare Sheehan.

Bulging bellies, crows feet and regrowth were front and centre for the full seven-episode limited series.

“We both felt it was appropriate for the role … we were always ruthless about keeping her as real as possible.” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today.