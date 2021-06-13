Kate Winslet is the latest silver screen actor over 35 to dazzle on the small screen in a women-led production – and there’s Mare of Easttown where that came from.
The 45-year-old recently praised the production team behind her gripping, twist-laden whodunit Mare of Easttown for their commitment to portraying real women.
Winslet said that she and director Craig Zobel were “adamant” about not airbrushing or digitally altering her body as she played despondent detective Mare Sheehan.
Bulging bellies, crows feet and regrowth were front and centre for the full seven-episode limited series.
“We both felt it was appropriate for the role … we were always ruthless about keeping her as real as possible.” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today.
“I do feel proud that as a woman in the film industry in her mid-40s, having been doing this job since I was 17, that I’m being given this space to fully embrace all of these changes that life’s years have left my face and body with.”
The Oscar winner went on to add that Hollywood had turned a corner for older women, and the change would be felt by viewers too.
“I feel good about myself. That seems to be being celebrated now because of Mare and how she has resonated with audiences,” Winslet said.
“It’s a good empowering moment. Hopefully other women will feel they can go more easily on themselves as a result because, frankly, it’s just real.”
Those that haven’t sat down to watch the gloomy, edge-of-your-seat murder mystery should do so immediately (it’s available to stream on Binge).
Those that have, can fill the Mare of Easttown void in their lives with these similar shows.
Big Little Lies
What do you get when you combine Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and a murder?
You get 11 Emmy wins.
Big Little Lies was the show du jour of 2017 – and for good reason.
It follows a group of wealthy women living in a quiet Californian town, and the ways in which their intersecting lives are shattered when a murder takes place.
This haunting portrayal of the lives of women is based on a book of the same name, and is written by Australia’s own Liane Moriarty.
Where to watch: Binge, Foxtel Now
Top of the Lake
Before she was wrenching our hearts as June in The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss was playing a stony detective in New Zealand.
Robin Griffin returns to her freezing home town, where she becomes obsessed with the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant girl.
Battling through small-town secrets and her own mysterious past, Griffin uncovers a secret so dark it’ll stay with you long after the credits roll.
The second season, Top of the Lake: China Girl, brings viewers to sunny NSW, where the body of an unidentified Asian woman is found on Bondi beach.
Both seasons are full of twists, turns and red herrings.
Where to watch: Binge, ABC iView
The Gloaming
Australia’s noir crime-thriller, The Gloaming, is an exercise in showing off our brilliant, home-grown acting talent.
It follows detective Molly McGee who teams up with fellow cop and former flame Alex O’Connell to solve the brutal murder of an unidentified woman.
The series stars Emma Booth (Glitch) and Ewen Leslie (Top of the Lake), and features many familiar Australian stars.
Where to watch: Stan