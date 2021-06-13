Entertainment TV How to fill the Kate Winslet and Mare of Easttown-sized hole in your heart
Updated:

How to fill the Kate Winslet and Mare of Easttown-sized hole in your heart

Shows like Mare of Easttown
What will we do with our Monday nights now that Mare of Easttown is solved? Photo: Zobot Projects
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Kate Winslet is the latest silver screen actor over 35 to dazzle on the small screen in a women-led production – and there’s Mare of Easttown where that came from.

The 45-year-old recently praised the production team behind her gripping, twist-laden whodunit Mare of Easttown for their commitment to portraying real women.

Winslet said that she and director Craig Zobel were “adamant” about not airbrushing or digitally altering her body as she played despondent detective Mare Sheehan.

Bulging bellies, crows feet and regrowth were front and centre for the full seven-episode limited series.

“We both felt it was appropriate for the role … we were always ruthless about keeping her as real as possible.” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

“I do feel proud that as a woman in the film industry in her mid-40s, having been doing this job since I was 17, that I’m being given this space to fully embrace all of these changes that life’s years have left my face and body with.”

The Oscar winner went on to add that Hollywood had turned a corner for older women, and the change would be felt by viewers too.

“I feel good about myself. That seems to be being celebrated now because of Mare and how she has resonated with audiences,” Winslet said.

“It’s a good empowering moment. Hopefully other women will feel they can go more easily on themselves as a result because, frankly, it’s just real.”

Those that haven’t sat down to watch the gloomy, edge-of-your-seat murder mystery should do so immediately (it’s available to stream on Binge).

Those that have, can fill the Mare of Easttown void in their lives with these similar shows.

Big Little Lies 

What do you get when you combine Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and a murder?

You get 11 Emmy wins.

Big Little Lies was the show du jour of 2017 – and for good reason.

It follows a group of wealthy women living in a quiet Californian town, and the ways in which their intersecting lives are shattered when a murder takes place.

This haunting portrayal of the lives of women is based on a book of the same name, and is written by Australia’s own Liane Moriarty.

Where to watch: Binge, Foxtel Now

Top of the Lake

Before she was wrenching our hearts as June in The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss was playing a stony detective in New Zealand.

Robin Griffin returns to her freezing home town, where she becomes obsessed with the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant girl.

Battling through small-town secrets and her own mysterious past, Griffin uncovers a secret so dark it’ll stay with you long after the credits roll.

The second season, Top of the Lake: China Girl, brings viewers to sunny NSW, where the body of an unidentified Asian woman is found on Bondi beach.

Both seasons are full of twists, turns and red herrings.

Where to watch: Binge, ABC iView

The Gloaming 

Australia’s noir crime-thriller, The Gloaming, is an exercise in showing off our brilliant, home-grown acting talent.

It follows detective Molly McGee who teams up with fellow cop and former flame Alex O’Connell to solve the brutal murder of an unidentified woman.

The series stars Emma Booth (Glitch) and Ewen Leslie (Top of the Lake), and features many familiar Australian stars.

Where to watch: Stan

Topics:

Streaming TV shows
Follow Us

Trending Now

A model wears a checked plaid wool scarf, a black winter puffer jacket, a black leather quilted Chanel bag, gray flared pants, outside the Grand Palais, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021, on January 25, 2021 in Paris, France.
Kirstie Clements: Packing for a regional getaway? Don’t forget these five winter travel essentials
Do Something for Nothing: How the simple act of a haircut inspired a movement
Close up of a human eye
The truth about intelligence? It’s in your eyes, controversial research suggests
Lilibet for President: Sussex newborn caught in name controversy
Scott Morrison and the Biloela family
Pressure mounts on Morrison government to end Biloela family’s ‘torture’ as visa decision looms
Waking an hour earlier reduces risk of serious depression: New study finds