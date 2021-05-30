Winter is well and truly upon us, which means staying warm and indoors is of paramount importance.

Those hunkering down in Victoria for the fourth lockdown in just over a year won’t have much choice in the matter, but will be relieved to know your trusty streaming platforms have you covered.

The second season of immensely popular heist show Lupin will premiere on Netflix from June 11, bringing a whole new round of thievery and adventure.

Not to mention more of our favourite sticky-fingered Frenchman, Omar Sy.

From June 23, you will finally be able to indulge in the remarkably trashy (yet incredibly addictive) second season of Too Hot To Handle.

Say what you will about reality dating shows, but those who caught season one will agree that this is undeniably brilliant television to switch off to.

There’s also the highly-anticipated double feature of anime classic Sailor Moon.

The two-part event, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, was released in Japan earlier this year and will hit your Netflix screen on June 3.

Whether you’re rugging up or locking down, here are the hottest new titles to keep you company in June.

Oslo – June 2 (Binge)

Israeli-Palestinian relations have dominated much of the news in recent weeks, so this true story is timely.

If you followed the horrific bombings and celebrated the ceasefire but still want to know more – this is the film for you.

Oslo follows the covert discussions and unlikely friendships between a small but dedicated group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

This film is based on the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, and stars Ruth Wilson (Luther) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock).

Intruder – June 3 (BritBox)

Wealthy, successful and living in a luxurious, coastal house – Rebecca and Sam have it all.

But when two teenagers break into their home, Sam goes overboard and winds up with blood on his hands.

The pair decide to re-stage the crime scene and lie to police, but it’s only a matter of time before their stories unravel.

Starring BAFTA award-winner Tom Meeten (The Ghoul, Paddington) and Elaine Cassidy (Disco Pigs, The Others), this series will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Pinocchio – June 11 (Amazon Prime)

Film adaptations of the classic Italian fairy tale about the wooden puppet with dreams of becoming a real boy have been few are far between.

The last time we saw a feature-length imagining of the story of Pinocchio, it was 1940 and movies in technicolour were still relatively new.

Decades later, it has been re-imagined by director Matteo Garrone and stars Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni (Life is Beautiful).

Without the uplifting, fluffy Walt Disney spin, this Pinocchio iteration is considerably darker.

If you’re looking for a magical and nostalgic movie, make it this one.

Eden – June 11 (Stan)

Prepare to be rattled with this new, eight-part drama from the creators of Skins.

Filmed in the stunning Northern Rivers region of NSW, Eden follows the high-achieving Scout, who returns to her hometown of Eden after a year at university.

But the 20-year-old’s homecoming is marred by the disappearance of her best friend, Hedwig.

Twists and turns abound, as Scout searches for answers as to what exactly happened over the summer while she was away.

And residents of the small coastal town might know more than they are letting on.

Eden is written by an all-female creative team, and stars some of Australia’s most exciting young talents, including The Dry’s BeBe Bettencourt, Bird’s Sophie Wilde, The Flash’s Keiynan Lonsdale, American Horror Story’s Cody Fern and True Detective’s Christopher James Baker.

Tenet – June 16 (Netflix)

After an underwhelming and COVID-plagued (pun intended) cinematic run, Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending science-fiction blockbuster is finally available to stream.

Those who were lucky enough to see Tenet in the cinemas walked out with more questions than when they started.

If you reckon you’ve got the mental bandwidth to crack this puzzle, or if you’ve already seen it but think you’ll have more luck understanding it on the second go, remember to turn on the subtitles.

Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight, Dunkirk) directs, and Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki star.

The Act – June 17 (SBS On Demand)

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction – and few cases encapsulate this fact better than the 2015 case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Believing she has been unwell and wheelchair-bound her whole life, Gypsy uncovers shocking secrets and tries to escape the grip of her overprotective mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy’s quest for independence and freedom have unimaginable consequences, as Dee Dee frantically tries to control her daughter.

Patricia Arquette, Chloe Sevigny and Joey King bring this devastating story to life in this eight-part series.

The Act is for the true-crime lovers, or anyone looking to be deeply, deeply disturbed.

Hitmen – June 25 (Stan)

Oddball friends Fran and Jamie have fallen into a different line of work – these two are not your average killers-for-hire.

Their ‘hits’ are constantly derailed by their own ineptitude and squabbling, as they lurch from crisis to crisis.

Bickering and pettiness rule in this six-part comedy.

If you ever wanted to know how you and your sibling or best friend would cope as assassins, this is probably the most realistic depiction you’ll find.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork – June 30 (Netflix)

True-crime lovers can also sink their morbid teeth into this new Netflix documentary.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork explores the murder of French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was found dead in 1996 outside her holiday house in Ireland.

At the time, the brutal crime sent shockwaves through the small Irish community of West Cork, but not all is as it seems.

This new documentary delves into the details of the crime, and featured contributions from investigators and Sophie’s son, Pierre-Louis Baudey.