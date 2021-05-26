The gang is finally back together (seriously, finally) and Australia has the chance to watch Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Rachel, Monica and Ross on screens one more time for the Friends reunion special.

And that time will be 5.02pm on Thursday, May 27.

That might sound like an odd time, but it’s in line with a global release, so the whole world will get it at the same time and (if you’re quick) eliminates the possibility of spoilers.

For Australian viewers, it’ll drop on Foxtel and Foxtel’s baby streaming service, Binge.

It’s tipped to run for two hours.

While we count down the minutes until we can hang out with our Friends again, let’s recap what we know so far.

Who’s going to be in the reunion?

Obviously, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Maybe not so obviously, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

What’s going to happen?

What the show producers have rushed to stress is that this is not a new episode of Friends.

This does not pick up where the show left off on May 6, 2004.

This is a reunion special, where everyone sits around sharing behind-the-scenes gossip, reminiscing about the good times (and hopefully some bad times).

It will mark the first time the main crew have appeared on TV together since the finale.

And our special celeb guests are no doubt set to share what the show means to them.

(Bieber should have some great insights, considering he was less than six months old when the show debuted.)

So why the get-together then?

Friends is a seminal TV series that has shaped entertainment content to come – as well as pop culture and hairstyles. (Hello, The Rachel, anyone?)

It was one of the most-watched shows of the 1990s and Y2K, with some 51 million people tuning in to the finale.

It’s since found resonance with a new generation, thanks to streaming services and the resurgence of the 1990s.

Schwimmer told The Guardian he believes the show is still loved today because it captured friendship, pre-smartphones and pre-social media.

“It was six people who actually sat and talked to each other,” said the actor who plays Ross.

“It goes so beyond the work and what the show was, which was in and of itself just a spectacular phenomenon,” Aniston (Rachel) told People in an interview in May.

“But the friendships, family that came out of it … You can’t put words to that, really. It’s priceless.”