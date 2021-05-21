Foxtel, Binge to air Friends: The Reunion TV special in Australia

They’ll be there for you — from next week, to be precise.

The highly anticipated reunion special featuring the cast of Friends now has an Australian release date: May 27, through Foxtel and its streaming service, Binge.

Binge said on Friday that Friends: The Reunion, which has been rumoured for years, would be available from 5:02pm AEST on Thursday, in line with the worldwide release.

The one-off special will feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reminiscing about their time on the show and raking over a few well-loved storylines (were Ross and Rachel really on a break?).

Hosted by James Corden and filmed at the same Warner Bros soundstage as the original series, the special will mark the first time the actors have been in the same room together in nine years, according to Schwimmer (aka Ross).

It will also include guest appearances from celebrities including Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

A TV event that might pull on the heartstrings

If a trailer released earlier this week is any indication, fans can expect an emotional TV event with more than a few mentions of how the show, which ended in 2004, created a special bond among the cast.

“It goes so beyond the work and what the show was, which was in and of itself just a spectacular phenomenon,” Anniston told People in an interview this week.

“But the friendships, family that came out of it … You can’t put words to that, really. It’s priceless.”

The show is regularly considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. In 2018, Netflix paid a reported $US100 million for the TV rights in the US.

Last year, Schwimmer said he thought the series remained so popular because it captured friendship in the time before social media and smartphones.

“It was six people who actually sat and talked to each other,” he told The Guardian.