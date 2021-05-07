New Sesame Street video series promotes COVID vaccinations

V is for vaccination.

The coronavirus pandemic may have introduced extra anxiety for children the world over, but “sunnier days are ahead”, according to some of the most beloved Muppets from Sesame Street.

Elmo and Cookie Monster are among the favourites to headline a new series of public service announcements to promote free COVID-19 vaccines and educate the public about them.

The ads were developed by Sesame Workshop, the Ad Council, COVID Collaborative and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Two of the clips feature Elmo and his dad, Louie. In one the furry red father and son “are feeling hopeful and excited” due to the number of adults getting vaccinated in the US.

“Our children and families want us to be healthy,” Louie, Elmo’s dad, says.

“That’s why I and lots of other grown-ups got the Covid-19 vaccine, so we can stay healthy and get back to the moments we miss, like seeing our friends and family.”

They reveal they are looking forward to getting back to some of their favourite things — indoor play dates and sharing cookies with Cookie Monster.

Elmo also is looking forward to visiting his grandmother, Nana.

In another ad, Louie explains that he got vaccinated against COVID-19 so he can stay healthy and get back to “the moments we miss” like seeing friends and family.

A third video, I’ll Be Seeing U, features the letter U performing a cover of Billie Holiday’s I’ll Be Seeing You and shows cast members and characters from Sesame Street returning to everyday activities together — hugging, dining and laughing.

At the end of each video, Sesame Street directs viewers to national vaccine resource GetVaccineAnswers.org.

The series as well as additional resources were available in English and Spanish.

The new resources, which are part of Sesame Workshop’s Caring for Each Other COVID-19 response initiative, are located at SesameStreet.org/caring.