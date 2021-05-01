Noel Clarke apologises after sexual misconduct claims

UK actor Noel Clarke says he will be seeking professional help and has apologised for his actions but has “vehemently” denied allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal behaviour.

The actor and producer said it has become clear to him that “some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise,” and offered an apology to those affected.

His statement comes after 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity came forward and made allegations about him to The Guardian newspaper.

They accused Clarke of forced kissing, groping, professional misconduct, sexual harassment through unsolicited lewd messages, bullying and secretly filming naked auditions from 2004 to 2019.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,” Clarke said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

In a statement to the Guardian, he insisted “in a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.”

ITV pulled the concluding episode of a drama starring the 45-year-old from schedules on Friday evening after the accusations were published.

The actor is currently starring in the thriller Viewpoint as DC Martin Young, a surveillance detective who sets up his observation post in the home of a single mother.

The five-part drama was broadcast throughout this week and was due to conclude on Friday night.

Broadcaster Sky, which has aired three series of Clarke’s series Bulletproof, has said it is halting work with Clarke following the accusations.

Clarke has been suspended by Bafta weeks after he received one of its top awards.

Bafta has sought to explain why it honoured Clarke with the outstanding British contribution to cinema award after it had been informed of accusations of misconduct.

The academy has suspended his award and membership.

