Entertainment TV Fans remember Jessica Walter’s most iconic Lucille Bluth moments
Updated:

"If you're worried about criticism, sometimes a diet is the best defence". Photo: Twitter
Arrested Development fans are mourning the death of Jessica Walter, who played the mother of all bad mothers, Lucille Bluth.

Walter’s portrayal of the vodka-martini-slinging, conniving and sassy family matriarch made her one of the show’s most beloved characters.

The sad news that the 80-year-old Emmy Award-winner had died in her sleep on Friday (local time), was revealed by her daughter, Brooke Bowman.

Walter enjoyed success on Broadway in the 1960s, and a role as an obsessive stalker in the 1971 film, Play Misty For Me. 

Though she had a number of 1960s films like Lilith, Grand Prix and Bye Bye Braverman under her belt, it was her role as snooty alcoholic Lucille that fans fell in love with.

Walter played the world’s least maternal mother between 2003 and 2006, when it was cancelled due to poor ratings.

However, the show found a home at Netflix, where it gained cult status, and was revived in 2013 for a fourth season, and again in 2019 for a fifth.

But as we grieve the loss of one of comedy’s finest actresses, it’s worth looking back on some of her finest moments.

Lucille was known for being down to Earth.

And for her fondness of nutritious meals.

Vodka and toast is the breakfast of champions.

With her cutting facial expressions, Walter made Lucille the queen of disdain.

She was also the queen of unapologetic contempt.

It was her childish excitement at every disguise worn by private detective, Gene Parmesan, that delighted fans.

Fans have called her the original Moira Rose.

She never played favourites.

She loved all her children equally.

Especially Gob.

Lucille was always subtle and understated

She had no problem expressing her nurturing, emotional side.

She often showed compassion, like when she heard a woman had driven her car into a lake.

Lucille knew how to handle criticism…

…and how to dish it out.

But it was her squinty-eyed, suspicious glare at her son Gob’s display of affection that became her most meme-worthy moment.

 

