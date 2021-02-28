March streaming: Witches, teenage girls and murderous Mormons

Believe it or not, March is upon us once again.

This time a year ago, we were going about our lives as normal without any clue what fresh hell the next 12 months would bring.

Kicking off that fresh hell was a certain foul-mouthed, gun-toting redneck with a bleached-blond mullet and 176 tigers.

That’s right, the world’s first lockdown superstar, Tiger King, is about to turn one.

Since then, Australians have sought solace in some high-quality television.

And here are some more.

My First Summer – March 2 (Stan)

Given our containment of the coronavirus, Australia is well placed for an entertainment boom.

Leading the pack with content from Down Under is queer drama, My First Summer, which follows 16-year-old Claudia as she navigates life on an isolated, remote property.

Her life changes when she meets Grace, a lively and spirited local teen who instantly connects with Claudia.

But things don’t go to plan when their sweet, summer love is threatened by the outside world.

My First Summer stars many notable and up-and-coming Australian stars, including Markella Kavenagh (The Gloaming) and Maiah Stewardson (Patch, Windmill).

Moxie – March 3 (Netflix)

Amy Poehler’s ultimate girl power movie follows a teenage girl who leads a rebellion at her school.

Troubled by rampant misogyny in her school, a shy 16-year-old creates an anonymous zine calling out the sexism that surrounds her.

She teams up with her confident best friend, and seeks inspiration from her mother’s radical feminist past.

Funny, feminist and fast-paced, Moxie stars Poehler, Hadley Robinson and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Murder Among the Mormons – March 3 (Netflix)

Murder Among the Mormons investigates the pipe bombing at Salt Lake City’s LDS church that killed two people and seriously injured another in 1985.

Exploring the history of the Mormon community in Utah, the three-part docuseries looks at the importance of the infamous (forged) White Salamander Letter that falsely detailed the history of the Church of Latter-day Saints.

“The Salamander Letter gave a far different story of the church’s roots,” said an interviewee in the trailer.

“People who wanted to protect the church didn’t want this document to come to light.”

Generat+ion – March 11 (Binge)

Those looking to fill the Euphoria-sized hole in their lives needn’t look any further.

Genera+ion features an ensemble cast of teenagers exploring their sexuality in the modern world.

The new HBO drama/comedy captures the excitement and dread of growing up, mixed with all the life-or-death, high drama of it all.

The series is produced by Lena Dunham (Girls), but was created by 19-year-old Zelda Barnz and her father, screenwriter Daniel Barnz (Beastly, Cake).

Coven of Sisters – March 11 (Netflix)

Set in Basque Country in 1609, a group of women are accused of witchcraft.

Sentenced to be burned at the stake, the women try to postpone their execution by luring their executioner into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.

This dark Spanish film proves the atrocities committed against suspected witches in Salem weren’t isolated.

Waffles + Mochi – March 16 (Netflix)

Michelle Obama has signed on to host a new Netflix show – and it has nothing to do with politics.

The former first lady will lead a kids cooking show called Waffles + Mochi, and is based on the adventures of two puppets.

Together with Ms Obama, a magic shopping trolley and a number of familiar celebrity guests (like Zach Galifianakis), the puppets pursue their dream of learning to cook fresh food.

Travel everywhere from Japan to Seoul and let your kids (or yourself) learn how to master dishes from each location.

Fisk – March 17 (ABC iView)

Fisk is the latest new comedy series by comedy legend, Kitty Flanagan.

Helen Tudor-Fisk’s life is falling to pieces, so she hopes a career change will help.

The new job is at a small, suburban firm specialising in wills and probate, and Helen hopes because her new clients are no longer living, she won’t have to deal with actual people.

A lesson on how if you want something done right, you do it yourself, Flanagan has created, written, directed and is staring in Fisk.

The Irregulars – March 26 (Netflix)

Between Sherlock, Sherlock Holmes and Enola Holmes, you might feel as if you’ve reached your quota on Holmes-related series.

You’d be wrong.

The Irregulars is a spinoff that follows the teenage ‘street urchins’ enlisted by Sherlock and Dr Watson to be his eyes and ears on the dangerous streets of London.

In this adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s mystery series, the ragtag team of rough youth help Watson save Londoners from sinister, supernatural forces.