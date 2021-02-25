He answered! Kelsey Grammar signs on for Frasier reboot

They called again and Kelsey Grammer answered.

It has been confirmed that the decorated actor will star in a reboot of acclaimed 1990s comedy Frasier.

It is being produced for Paramount+, the rebranded streaming service from US entertainment giant ViacomCBS.

As well as reprising his role as psychiatrist Frasier Crane, Grammer will be the series’ executive producer. His company Grammnet Productions will produce the revival with CBS Studios.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” the actor, 66, said on Thursday (Australian time).

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane.”

The new series will be scripted by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) – who has run a Twitter account featuring lines and script pages of possible Frasier scenarios for several years.

Confirmation of the reprisal comes just a few weeks after it was whispered that constructive talks were on for the long-rumoured reboot of the hit TV series.

Grammer has played the caffeine-addicted, neurotic psychiatrist Frasier in three series – Cheers, Wings and the show that bears the character’s name.

He has won widespread critical acclaim, winning a total of no fewer than 37 Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for playing the character.

The sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, is one of TV’s most garlanded comedies.

There has so far been no word on whether any of Grammer’s former co-stars will joining him for the reboot.

ViacomCBS’s subscription streaming service, CBS All Access, will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4 in the US.

It is set to expand internationally later in 2021––, the company said.

Paramount + is also ticked to replace the ailing 10 All Access in Australia, although no date has yet been confirmed.

