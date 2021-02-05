‘Hurt herself really badly’: Today co-host in hospital after on-set accident

Today show co-host Allison Langdon is in hospital after an on-set accident while filming in Queensland on Thursday.

The segment was meant for Friday’s show, which was broadcast from Burleigh Heads, on the Gold Coast.

But the planned hydrofoil showdown between the show’s other co-host, Karl Stefanovic, and Langdon was canned after her accident.

“She had a bit of an accident yesterday … she hurt herself really badly,” Stefanovic told viewers on Friday.

“She’s in hospital this morning. She’s OK.”

A hydrofoil is a long and hydrodynamically designed fin with wings that is attached to a surfboard.

Vision aired on Today on Friday showed Langdon floating on her back in the water, with two rescuers next to her. Wearing a life vest and helmet, she is then shown being pulled to shore.

A Nine Network spokesman told industry publication Blackbox that Langdon was expected to leave hospital and return to her Sydney home at the weekend.

“Ally hurt her leg after landing awkwardly during filming a story yesterday and was sent to hospital,” they said.

“We wish her well and a speedy recovery.”

Leila McKinnon, who lives in Byron Bay, filled in for Langdon on Friday.

‘She messaged me this morning at 3am asking how I liked the alarm, so she still has the same great spirit, but yeah doing it a bit tough,” McKinnon said of Langdon.

Langdon, previously a reporter for 60 Minutes, took up the Today co-host role in 2020.