February streaming: ‘Netflix and chill’ your way through Valentine’s Day

February is upon us, which means Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and there is a bunch of new content to facilitate the perfect ‘Netflix and chill’ night in.

Depending on how you choose to celebrate, your February can see you settling in and snuggling up to your loved one while enjoying My Best Friend’s Wedding, or downing some wine and chilling with your cat while watching Shutter Island.

Basically, you have options.

If the state of your love life is a little frightening and you’re in need of a laugh, comedian Tiffany Haddish has you covered with the return of her hit series, They Ready, which drops on Netflix on February 2.

Or perhaps your love life is already a joke, and you’re looking to balance out the mood with something a little scary.

Luckily, you can catch The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 on Netflix from February 21.

Here are some of the exciting new titles you can promise to watch with your partner this month (and then feel betrayed when they secretly watch them without you – in which case you should immediately dump them).

Malcolm & Marie – February 5 (Netflix)

This is one of the most-hyped films of the season, and features two of the hottest stars of Hollywood.

Zendaya, who has gone from strength to strength in her Emmy-winning role as Rue in Euphoria and her upcoming blockbuster Dune, plays Marie, one half of a couple in dissolution.

Her co-star, John David Washington, plays Malcolm in this black and white arthouse film.

The series is helmed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and follows the pair as they return home from Malcolm’s movie premiere and tensions run high.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel – February 10 (Netflix)

Nothing says ‘romantic night in’ like a truly disturbing real-life murder hotel.

True crime aficionados already know the haunting and tragic story behind the 2013 disappearance of college student Elisa Lam in Los Angeles.

What you might not know is that the Cecil Hotel, the site of Lam’s disappearance, is nicknamed “hotel death” due to the large number of deaths that have occurred under its roof.

It was also the basis of American Horror Story: Hotel, and was rumoured to be the residence of serial killer Richard Ramirez.

The eerie and alarming security footage of Lam’s last moments will stay with you and leave you wondering long after the series ends – this one is not for the faint hearted.

Clarice – February 12 (Stan)

The Silence of the Lambs franchise gifted us with a number of spine-chilling films and even a creepy origin series, Hannibal.

Now, fans can delve into the previously untold story of FBI agent Clarice Sterling as she returns to the job following the traumatising events in the first film.

Taking over from Jodie Foster to play the titular role of Clarice is Australian actor Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars, The Originals).

The series was created by Star Trek: Discovery executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

I Care A Lot – February 19 (Amazon Prime)

Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike has a strong history of nailing the cute-smile-but-evil-eyes expression, so this film is right up her alley.

The dark comedy thriller follows Pike as she plays a friendly, court-appointed guardian to a number of elderly people. Sweet, right?

Wrong.

Things take a turn when she begins seizing her wards’ assets and placing them in retirement homes.

Things take another turn when it become apparent one of her victims has ties to a powerful gangsta.

I Care A Lot also stars Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Dianne Wiest (The Lost Boys)

Romulus – February 24 (SBS On Demand)

If you’ve already binged Bridgerton and are looking for something a little darker and heavier, it might be time to take it back – way, way back.

Romulus is a historical action series takes place in the 8th-century BC but takes a twist from the classic ancient myth about brothers Romulus, his brother Remus and the she-wolf who saves them.

Executive producer Marco Chimenz said the 10-part series – which is spoken in ancient Latin with subtitles – focuses instead on the tribes that lead to the founding of Rome.

“We don’t actually get to see Rome in season one,” Chimenz said.

“What we see are these almost primitive men and women, terrorised by nature and gods. We follow the stories of three or four characters, all outcasts for one reason or another, and how they survive and take their destinies into their own hands.”

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry – February 26 (Apple TV+)

She isn’t even old enough to drink in her own country, but 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish now has her own documentary.

The World’s A Little Blurry follows the young musician on tour as she records her multi-platinum and five-time Grammy-winning album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

If you’re a fan of Eilish or are just interested to see how such a young woman has become so successful, this is the documentary for you.

Cherry – February 26 (Apple TV+)

Cherry is a gritty new film that follows an Army medic battling a crippling opioid addiction.

When his addiction gets out of control, he turns to a life of crime and begins robbing banks.

The film stars Spiderman’s Tom Holland who is staying within the safety-net of Marvel affiliated directors, since the project is helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War).

Cherry is also expected to hit theatres on February 26.