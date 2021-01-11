‘Where’s Samantha?’ Fans poke fun at new Sex and the City reboot

After years of drama and speculation, HBO’s Sex and the City is finally getting a reboot, but the show’s star is still filling in some of the blanks.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played protagonist Carrie Bradshaw, broke the exciting news to fans in a teaser clip on her Instagram.

“I couldn’t help but wonder … where are they now?” she wrote.

The new series, titled And Just Like That.., will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate love, life and friendship in their 50s.

With 10 half-hour episodes, HBO Max’s limited series is set to begin production in March, though no release date has been set.

But fans were disappointed to learn a quarter of New York’s most fabulous foursome won’t be returning.

Kim Cattrall, who played fan favourite Samantha, has made it clear over the years that she has no desire to rejoin her former co-stars.

Really. A new season of SATC, but without Samantha. pic.twitter.com/8kKfVonE6e — Sarah Taylor 🐌 (@sarahbaillie18) January 10, 2021

In 2016, Cattrall said she no longer believed audiences were interested in watching the lavish lifestyles depicted in Sex and the City.

“I think the climate changed,” Cattrall told the Daily Record.

“To have four women talking about shopping trips and spending $400 on shoes when people are having trouble putting food on the table?”

When Cattrall’s brother tragically died in 2018, she called out Parker for her supposedly insincere attempt to comfort her.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

But what is Sex and the City without its resident sex queen Samantha Jones?

Where are they now?

Fans have taken to Twitter to explain Samantha’s absence from the revival – and Parker is taking notes.

“Pen and paper at ready,” she tweeted in response to a call for suggested plot lines.

Pen and paper at ready. X — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) January 11, 2021

One fan suggested Samantha would suffer a “near-death sex accident” that would see her fall in love with a whistleblower and go off the grid.

(Although any real Sex and the City fan would know Samantha loves the limelight far too much.)

The sex accident part isn’t that pertinent, I just wanted to say “near-death sex accident” — Mrs.Bombastic (@chumbawumbak) January 11, 2021

Others argued about whether the character would be cut for committing the ultimate act of betrayal.

She would never! Samantha is too loyal! — Ragamuffin (@ragamuffin_x) January 11, 2021

Some suggested she had a career on explicit content sharing site OnlyFans, and achieved so much success that she no longer had time for the other three cosmopolitan queens.

She started an OnlyFans and due to the success she became a billionaire who no longer hangs out with millionaires — Daria (@daria_lin_) January 10, 2021

Season two guest star James Urbaniak, who played a salesman with a penchant for feet, put his hand up to play Samantha’s replacement.

Can neither confirm nor deny that the new “Samantha” on the SATC revival will be my foot fetishist shoe salesman from s2e12. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) January 11, 2021

While some fans were keen on a COVID-free revival, others suggested a post-pandemic universe would see a very on-brand death for Samantha.

SATC happening in a post-covid world and Samantha is no longer with us because she just couldn’t handle the social distancing. 🍆 😷 https://t.co/Ijl8p8ij36 — sarah (@sarekins) January 11, 2021

A Sex and the City/Real Housewives crossover seems like exactly what we need in 2021.

She joined Real Housewives of New York and is currently dating Luann’s ex Tom. It’s all going down at the reunion and Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will hate watch in their group chat. — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) January 11, 2021

Overall, though, many quickly recognised that Sex and the City without Samantha isn’t particularly appealing.