A tradition as ingrained in January as broken new year’s resolutions, Meat and Livestock Australia has released its annual summer lamb campaign – and it has got chops.

The ad titled Make Lamb, Not Walls takes aim at strict interstate border closures introduced to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Australia.

Set in the year 2031, it has been 10 years since the nation was divided by towering walls on every state border… and only the irresistible aroma of lamb can reunite us.

From subtle digs at Melbourne weather and the National Broadband Network – still experiencing delays to its rollout – to a recognisable Hawaiian shirt wearing late arrival, the two-and-a-half minute ad is enjoyably cheeky.

Funny ad cuts ‘close to the bone’

Social media reaction to the campaign has been mostly favourable, with one Twitter user pre-empting offence and asking rhetorically: “Remember when we used to laugh?”

Others have lauded the ad’s creativity, while also lamenting the dystopian future it presents and calling for clear border protocols, “so that this doesn’t become a reality”.

A hint of controversy surrounds the ads each year, with the annual campaigns sticking to a model of social commentary meets comedy.

In 2018, the summer ad titled Lamb Side Story was heavily criticised, with some calling it an argument for going vegan.

MLA domestic market manager Graeme Yardy said each year the lamb campaign was topical and tongue-in-cheek.

He said this year the long-form advert reflected on a pivotal moment in history where, for the first time, Australians were physically divided due to the pandemic.