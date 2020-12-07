Netflix stands by decision to not add disclaimer to The Crown

Netflix has defended its decision to not add a disclaimer to fictional scenes in a popular royal TV series showing the events that led to the breakdown in Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship.

Responding to concerns raised by UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden that The Crown viewers could mistake fiction for fact, the streaming giant said there was no need to explain it is a fictional series that is loosely based on the past.

In a statement, Netflix said it had “every confidence” viewers knew it was not a historical documentary.

Although it tells the story of real-life characters and covers real-life events, The Crown has always been outlined as a work of “drama” Netflix said.

“We have always presented The Crown as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the statement read.

“As a result we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”

The comments come a week after Mr Dowden called on Netflix to add a screen disclaimer before each episode of The Crown amid fears it could be misleading younger generations.

“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret in the third and fourth series, had previously said there should be a disclaimer to clarify for the audience what is “our version” of events and the “real version”.

“I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not… it’s not drama doc, we’re making a drama’,” Ms Carter said in an interview for The Crown‘s official podcast.

“So they are two different entities.”