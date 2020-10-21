Entertainment TV Touchdown! Australian Idol set to return to screens in 2022
Updated:

Touchdown! Australian Idol set to return to screens in 2022

The classic early 2000s singing show that launched some of the nation's biggest names is back. Photo: Twitter
It’s time to start rehearsing in the shower because after more than a decade, popular singing contest Australian Idol is making a comeback.

It made superstars out of Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Matt Corby and even Osher Gunsberg, known then as host Andrew G – and now the popular singing contest gearing up to make a triumphant return.

Seven Network revealed it will finally revive the show, which previously aired on the Ten Network between 2003 and 2009.

Seven’s director of programming, Angus Ross, said the popular show was due for a comeback, although it is still some time off.

“The biggest show in the world comes to Seven in 2022, and we know Australians are going to love it,” Mr Ross said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to bring Idol back to Australian audiences in 2022, putting our prime-time content line-up even further ahead of the competition.

“We’re home to the biggest franchises in television at Seven, and Idol is the biggest of them all. Bring on 2022.”

The reboot will reportedly be co-produced by Eureka Productions and Fremantle Media, who has a number of high-profile Australian shows under its belt, including Neighbours, Australia’s Got Talent, Grand Designs Australia and Wentworth. 

Chris-Oliver Taylor, Fremantle Media’s Asia Pacific CEO, praised the show for its ability to create some of the world’s most well-known artists.

Idol is renowned for launching global music artists,” Mr Taylor said.

“That’s what we’ve done here in Australia and across the world. We can’t wait to break the next superstar idols on Seven in 2022.”

It seems Seven has swapped food and renovation shows for singing contests, ditching its fixtures House Rules, My Kitchen Rules and newcomer (and flop) Plate of Origin. 

In fact, Seven has snagged a singing show monopoly – in addition to Idol, it will also air The Voice (which previously aired on Channel Nine) and Australia’s Got Talent. 

There is no word on whether the show’s original judges, Marcia Hines, Mark Holden and Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson will reprise their positions, but fans are still hoping to see the return of Holden’s infamous “touchdown”.

