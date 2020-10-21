Touchdown! Australian Idol set to return to screens in 2022

It’s time to start rehearsing in the shower because after more than a decade, popular singing contest Australian Idol is making a comeback.

It made superstars out of Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Matt Corby and even Osher Gunsberg, known then as host Andrew G – and now the popular singing contest gearing up to make a triumphant return.

Seven Network revealed it will finally revive the show, which previously aired on the Ten Network between 2003 and 2009.

Australian Idol was my entire life in high school. Genuinely thrilled to hear it’s returning ❤️ — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) October 21, 2020

Seven’s director of programming, Angus Ross, said the popular show was due for a comeback, although it is still some time off.

“The biggest show in the world comes to Seven in 2022, and we know Australians are going to love it,” Mr Ross said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to bring Idol back to Australian audiences in 2022, putting our prime-time content line-up even further ahead of the competition.

“We’re home to the biggest franchises in television at Seven, and Idol is the biggest of them all. Bring on 2022.”

australian idol is coming back?!?! that show defined my childhood and my old bedroom is still covered in stickers of the season 3 contestants and i ascended when i met dean geyer — ambear 🚀✨ (@vbaudeIaire) October 21, 2020

The reboot will reportedly be co-produced by Eureka Productions and Fremantle Media, who has a number of high-profile Australian shows under its belt, including Neighbours, Australia’s Got Talent, Grand Designs Australia and Wentworth.

Chris-Oliver Taylor, Fremantle Media’s Asia Pacific CEO, praised the show for its ability to create some of the world’s most well-known artists.

“Idol is renowned for launching global music artists,” Mr Taylor said.

“That’s what we’ve done here in Australia and across the world. We can’t wait to break the next superstar idols on Seven in 2022.”

In my career writing about entertainment I have never seen anything like the first series of Australian Idol in 2003 as far as hype and interest. Will be interesting if the show can turn back time. https://t.co/M4GEMgQkU0 — Luke Dennehy (@LukeDennehy) October 21, 2020

It seems Seven has swapped food and renovation shows for singing contests, ditching its fixtures House Rules, My Kitchen Rules and newcomer (and flop) Plate of Origin.

In fact, Seven has snagged a singing show monopoly – in addition to Idol, it will also air The Voice (which previously aired on Channel Nine) and Australia’s Got Talent.

There is no word on whether the show’s original judges, Marcia Hines, Mark Holden and Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson will reprise their positions, but fans are still hoping to see the return of Holden’s infamous “touchdown”.