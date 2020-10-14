‘Shocking, painful loss’: Two and a Half Men star’s death mourned

Conchata Ferrell, who played Berta the housekeeper on TV’s Two and a Half Men, has died aged 77.

Ferrell died on Monday in hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, publicist Cynthia Snyder said.

She joined the cast of Two and a Half Men in 2003, after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including Mystic Pizza and Network.

For nearly 10 years, she played opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired in 2011 for behaviour that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre.

Ashton Kutcher was brought in to replace him, and the series continued.

Sheen tweeted that Ferrell’s death was “a shocking and painful loss”.

Cryer tweeted: “I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

NZ-born actor Melanie Lynskey, who played Rose on the show, said she was weeping at the news.

“Oh, she was loved. She will be missed,” she tweeted.

Actor Adam Sandler also posted condolences, calling Ferrell a “great lady”.

Ferrell, who grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theatre awards in 1974 for her role in The Sea Horse.

Her role in Lanford Wilson’s Hot L Baltimore led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress Emmy nominations for Two and a Half Men, and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on LA Law.

Her other credits included roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Edward Scissorhands and True Romance.

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

-with agencies