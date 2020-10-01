October streaming: Welcoming ghouls, ghosts and some damn good TV

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that the world is a scary place.

But it’s already October, which means it’s time to lean into the terror and settle in for the spookiest streamers of the year.

This month brings us a slew of horrifying content to help us celebrate Halloween.

Fans of The Haunting of Hill House will be delighted to hear the highly anticipated second season will hit Netflix screens on October 9, but things might look a little different.

The new season, called The Haunting of Bly Manor has taken a page from the king of TV horror Ryan Murphy, bringing back much of the same cast and crew to tell a totally different story.

If your preference of the undead leads you to favour zombies over the ghouls and ghosts of Bly Manor, you’ll be able to catch the latest Walking Dead spin-off, World Beyond on Amazon Prime on October 2.

But if the stylised Hollywood horror isn’t getting your heart racing, you can always look to Unsolved Mysteries Volume Two, because sometimes, the scariest stories are the ones that really happened.

Briarpatch – October 1 (SBS On Demand)

Rosario Dawson stars in this mystery meets pulp fiction thriller about a keen investigator who returns to her small town in search for her sister’s killer.

Allegra Dill (Dawson) soon discovers a cunning conspiracy as she works to solve her sister’s murder, uncovering a crime far bigger than she could have imagined.

This series is based on Ross Thomas’s novel of the same name – if you like mysteries that go all the way to the top (and beautiful women in red power suits), tune in for free on SBS On Demand.

Welcome to the Blumhouse – October 6, 13 (Amazon Prime)

Terror truly is in the air this month, as producer Jason Blum brings us even more spine-chilling content.

He’s the man behind Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Get Out, Invisible Man, The Purge, Split, Sinister and countless other horror blockbusters – in short, Blum knows how to scare the pants off his audiences.

But it’s time to grab your back-up underwear, because the first four instalments of his new horror anthology series are set to drop over two days on Amazon Prime.

The films are titled Black Box and Evil Eye, which will drop on October 6, and The Lie and Nocturne, due on October 13.

And if you and your knickers manage to make it through these four stories, including one about a girl who murders her best friend, there will be another four films to look forward to in the future.

Brave New World – October 16 (Stan)

You read the book in high school (or more likely, you watched the sub-par 1998 film adaptation but still told everyone you read the book), now it’s time to revisit one of the most frightening science fiction stories of our time.

Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel has been brought to life in another reboot, but this time you won’t be distracted by Peter Gallagher’s majestic eyebrows.

The new TV adaptation stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd and Alden Ehrenreich and delves into a confronting new future where the caste system is king and things like privacy, family, monogamy and money are things of the past.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – October 26 (Netflix)

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) comes his latest courtroom drama triumph, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The film is a compelling account of seven people charged with conspiracy by the US government for their role in anti-Vietnam war protests in Chicago in 1968.

Sorkin has secured some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Michael Keaton, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Yayha Abdul-Mahteen and Sacha Baron Cohen.

If the all-star cast hasn’t convinced you, Cohen’s performance (which is already generating Oscar buzz), should do the trick.

Rebecca – October 21 (Netflix)

There should be a rule among filmmakers to never attempt a remake of an Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece.

Unless, of course, it contains Hollywood hunk, Armie Hammer, in which case all bets are off.

The classic gothic tale also stars Lily James, and follows a widower and his new wife as they are haunted by the memory of his first wife.

After Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 version, and a lesser-known 1997 adaptation, could Hammer and James be just the right addition to resurrect Daphne du Maurier’s eerie novel once more?

On The Rocks – October 23 (Apple TV+)

Bill Murray and director Sofia Coppola made magic once before in Lost in Translation.

Now, they’re teaming up again and adding Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) into the mix in this exciting, modern-day caper movie.

Written, produced and directed by Coppola, On The Rocks follows a New York woman (Jones) who believes her husband is cheating on her, and enlists the help of her eccentric and impulsive father (Murray) to investigate.

Let the trailer speak for itself.

Truth Seekers – October 30 (Amazon Prime)

Who said ghosts and ghouls were confined to the horror section?

Truth Seekers is a refreshing comedy by funny duo Nick Frost and Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead) about a repairman named Gus who dabbles in paranormal investigation in his spare time.

When he uploads his videos onto YouTube, Gus’s supernatural encounters become more frequent and he uncovers a whole lot more to this mystery than meets the eye.