August streaming: Drama, romance and thriller in packed month

After what could be described as a dry few months in the world of streaming, August’s line-up is brimming.

There’s a range of content from international dramas (dropping the same day in Australia as overseas, so no dodging the internet to avoid spoilers) to enthralling documentaries.

We’re also in for some goodies over on SBS, so don’t discount free-to-air when you’re looking for your next favourite show.

Things are still moving relatively slowly in terms of new releases on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Prime is following Disney’s lead with Hamilton, and releasing a staged concert of Les Miserables on August 22.

The platform is also slotting in a few complete series drops (The West Wing, 24).

Disney Plus is starting to flex its brand power, bringing online the X-Men and Fantastic Four flicks.

In terms of the new shows everyone will be talking about, it’s Stan leading the pack, with Foxtel and Binge in a close second.

Netflix won’t lose any subscribers with its calendar, but it’s not the star this month.

Here we go – adjust your social plans accordingly.

The Deceived – August 4 (Stan)

He of Normal People fame (and recently named Emmy nominee) Paul Mescal stars in this psychological thriller.

It’s about young lass Ophelia, who begins an affair with her English professor.

When he disappears, she sets off to Ireland to find him.

Enter: Mescal. We get it the same day as the UK, so hooray for no spoilers.

Little Birds – August 5 (Stan)

Expect a steamy start to the month with this 1950s-set drama, inspired by the erotic work of Anais Nin.

It’s about a New York heiress by the name of Lucy Savage, whose new marriage doesn’t quite live up to her, ah, expectations.

So she finds escape in Tangier, Morocco.

This six-part series arrives all at once on August 5.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – August 9 (Binge, Foxtel)

The Golden State Killer came back into the news cycle in June, when he entered a guilty plea to 13 murders.

This six-part series is based on the research and writing of Michelle McNamara and features archival footage, as well as interviews with investigators and victims’ family members.

Teenage Bounty Hunters – August 14 (Netflix)

Creator of Weeds and Orange is the New Black Jenji Kohan continues her run of strong female-led content with Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Sterling and Blair are 16-year-old twin sisters who find themselves teaming up with a veteran bounty hunter to track down criminals on the run.

Details and even an official trailer are strangely scant for this one.

Lovecraft Country – August 17 (Binge, Foxtel)

From the series of the same name, we get the horror-drama series Lovecraft Country on the same day as the US.

It’s got some real-world parallels as it follows lead character Atticus through a race war-plagued alternate reality as he searches for his family.

If you’ve seen all of Watchmen, this is the one to view next.

Hoops – August 21 (Netflix)

Everyone loves a foul-mouthed animation series, right?

So here’s the latest.

Hoops is anchored around a high school basketball coach with a potty mouth for the ages.

He’s got his sights set on the stars, but his team aren’t quite up to scratch.

Far from scratch, really. For fans of American Dad and Bob’s Burgers.

(Warning, there’s coarse language in the trailer)

Trigonometry – August 21 (SBS)

This British series is a car crash in eight episodes, as we watch a couple decide to bring in a roommate to help them upkeep their lifestyle in a fancy London apartment.

Read between the lines as to what happens next.

Hungry Ghosts – August 24 (SBS)

This home-grown four-part series was filmed in Melbourne during the Hungry Ghost Festival, a month-long Buddhist tradition common in the Vietnamese community.

Four families find themselves haunted by ghosts from their past.

It hits our screens as part of a special event over four consecutive nights.

It’s getting a lot of hype as the must-watch Australian TV event for August.

Stargirl – August 23 (Foxtel, Binge)

From the DC Universe, we meet Stargirl – aka Courtney Whitmore – who ropes in a bunch of her peers to become heroes and fight the baddies of the past.

It’s getting a lot of praise from fans of the original comic storyline.

Cobra Kai, seasons 1-2 – August 28 (Netflix)

Remember the Karate Kid movies?

Thirty years on, the kids who watched the franchise religiously then have grown up and have kids of their own.

In Cobra Kai, Johnny and Daniel are still feuding, with original actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka back on screen.

This series originally aired on YouTube, which means we get two seasons at once, with a third on the way.

Love Fraud – August 30 (Stan)

The four-part docuseries tracks the unbelievable acts of Richard Scott Smith, who robbed countless women by extorting their love and infatuation online.

It comes from Academy Award-nominated directors, and made its premiere at Sundance.