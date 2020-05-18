Not everyone wants a taste of Foxtel’s new streaming service, Binge

Foxtel is throwing its hat into the streaming ring, announcing the launch of a new platform reportedly called Binge.

The service is set to start on May 25 and will feature local and international programs.

While the official name is still yet to be confirmed, the platform promises to be different to the existing Foxtel Now, and deliver more than 10,000 hours of content.

Foxtel has reportedly been working on a deal with Warner Bros to secure popular shows from US network, HBO.

The launch will also see fan favourites like Friends and The Big Bang Theory move over from Stan to Binge.

Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany said he’s confident the new service would offer a compelling range of entertainment.

“We have been beta-testing the service for a few weeks and we are sure Australians will love everything about it,” Mr Delany said in a statement.

“It brings an exciting new brand to younger streaming audiences with a very different and compelling product experience, and a distinctly curated mix of the best drama and movies from the world’s best entertainment brands.

“The launch will be another milestone in the Foxtel Group’s strategy to transform ourselves and bring our unparalleled catalogue of entertainment and sports to even more viewers in Australia.”

But with the service yet to launch, Twitter users are already calling for a snub of the platform along with a general Foxtel boycott.

Users are encouraging Foxtel subscribers to cancel their subscriptions due to the channel’s promotion of right-wing programming on Sky News, Sky After Dark, including Andrew Bolt’s The Bolt Report.

Foxtel already has a streaming service, so as far as I can see Foxtel/Skynews After Dark/Foxnews/Newscorp are just announcing another product to boycott… https://t.co/KymVG2YUcI — Seano says #WashYourHands (@SeanBradbery) May 17, 2020

Former Labor MP and economist Craig Emerson called out the Murdoch-owned company on Sunday night for Sky News’ confusing claims about coronavirus and the “so-called global warming crisis”.

Mr Emerson left his Sky News commentator gig in 2018 after the program hosted far-right extremist Blair Cottrell, claiming the decision to air the interview was “another step in a journey to normalising racism and bigotry in our country”.

This is one reason I’m cancelling my Foxtel subscription. Sky News hosting a neo-Nazi is another. https://t.co/vdQKdgbcag — Craig Emerson (@DrCraigEmerson) May 17, 2020

But Mr Delany remained confident that the new platform will affirm the company’s status as Australia’s primary television subscription service.

“Our growth engine is in streaming. It includes Kayo Sports, which has grown rapidly and is expected to resume subscriber growth when live sports restarts later this month with COVID- 19 restrictions easing,” he said.

“Our new entertainment streaming service, which launches next Monday, provides a different curation of the Foxtel Group’s entertainment content focused on mobile devices and the streaming generation who want to share on the big screen.

“It is distinctly branded and aimed at part of the Australian market who either don’t want to pay for our premium product or who have decided Foxtel is not for them.”