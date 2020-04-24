Coronavirus viewing: Kiwi comedies you can’t miss

Few countries share the kind of playful rivalry and mateship that exists between Australia and New Zealand.

Despite our differences (jandals? chilly bin?), we can all agree that the kiwis know comedy.

With Anzac Day around the corner, it’s time to show our NZ neighbourinos some love with these funny flicks from across the Tasman.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Written and directed by Academy Award winner (and national treasure) Taika Waititi, this film follows a rebellious teenager and his foster uncle.

After getting lost in the New Zealand wilderness, the two spark a national manhunt.

Featuring some familiar Aussie faces (including Sam Neil and Stan Walker), this coming-of-age tale is a must-see.

Where to watch: SBS On-Demand

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Yes, another Taika Waititi film – you simply can’t do kiwi cinema without him.

This mockumentary cult classic examines life in a modern share house with three old school vampires (and one hipster).

With Waititi teasing the possibility of a sequel (titled We’re Wolves), there has never been a better time to sink your teeth into this outstanding comedy.

Where to watch: Foxtel, or SBS On-Demand from April 28

The Breaker Uppers (2018)

A pair of awkward entrepreneurs create an agency in order to break up with people on their clients’ behalf.

Not only is this a hilarious and brilliant film, it’s also kind of an ingenious business idea…

If you want deadpan humour that will make you cringe as much as you laugh, this is the kiwi film for you.

Where to watch: SBS On-Demand