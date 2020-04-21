The morbid twists and turns of a true crime documentary has the power to unit audiences in a way that few other genres can.

Think Abducted in Plain Sight, Evil Genius and the thrilling Don’t F**k with Cats.

If isolation has you chewing through the latest docos faster than a tiger chewed through Carole Baskin’s husband, this list might be for you.

Armchair detectives unite.

The Keepers (2017)

The Keepers examines the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Catholic high school teacher whose body was discovered two months after she disappeared in 1969.

Speaking to friends, former students and family members, the series also delves allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups against the school’s chaplain.

Haunting, sad and at times, disturbing – The Keepers will have you hooked from episode one.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks (2017)

Jeffrey Dahmer is widely regarded among true crime consumers as one of the most depraved serial killers on record.

With first hand accounts from friends, family and Dahmer himself, take a dive into the deepest corners of one of the world’s darkest minds.

Dahmer on Dahmer is not for the faint-hearted. Seriously.

Where to watch: Hayu

Murder in the Bayou (2019)

Investigators examine the cold case slayings of eight women in America’s Deep South.

After 15 years and no answers, it would seem that corruption and conspiracy are rife within the city of Jennings, Louisiana.

Based on Ethan Brown’s best-selling novel of the same name, this five-part docuseries will leave you reeling.

Where to watch: Stan