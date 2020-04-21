Entertainment TV Coronavirus viewing: Disturbing true crime docos to make you double-check your deadbolt
Updated:

Coronavirus viewing: Disturbing true crime docos to make you double-check your deadbolt

Forget ghouls and ghosts - sometimes the real monsters are other people. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The morbid twists and turns of a true crime documentary has the power to unit audiences in a way that few other genres can.

Think Abducted in Plain Sight, Evil Genius and the thrilling Don’t F**k with Cats.

If isolation has you chewing through the latest docos faster than a tiger chewed through Carole Baskin’s husband, this list might be for you.

Armchair detectives unite.

The Keepers (2017)

The Keepers examines the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Catholic high school teacher whose body was discovered two months after she disappeared in 1969.

Speaking to friends, former students and family members, the series also delves allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups against the school’s chaplain.

Haunting, sad and at times, disturbing – The Keepers will have you hooked from episode one.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks  (2017)

Jeffrey Dahmer is widely regarded among true crime consumers as one of the most depraved serial killers on record.

With first hand accounts from friends, family and Dahmer himself, take a dive into the deepest corners of one of the world’s darkest minds.

Dahmer on Dahmer is not for the faint-hearted. Seriously.

Where to watch: Hayu

Murder in the Bayou (2019)

Investigators examine the cold case slayings of eight women in America’s Deep South.

After 15 years and no answers, it would seem that corruption and conspiracy are rife within the city of Jennings, Louisiana.

Based on Ethan Brown’s best-selling novel of the same name, this five-part docuseries will leave you reeling.

Where to watch: Stan

Trending Now

TV networks brace for potential 30 per cent fall in ad revenues despite rising viewership
What happens when coronavirus lockdowns go too far
office-working-from-home
Commercial property market braces for big hit as workers abandon offices
Swing and a miss against golf ban, as peak body worries about ‘club health’
Government urged to mandate 30-day payments for small businesses, as unemployment soars
The policies government must consider to rebuild employment